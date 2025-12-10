

London, UK - December 10, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Responding to surging demand for advanced finance education, the International Faculty of Finance (IFF) has introduced a new scholarship initiative aimed at widening access for self-funded professionals. Open until the end of December, the scheme offers partial scholarships across IFF's full portfolio of public courses, spanning sustainable investing, digital risk, and the use of new technologies in finance. Demand for specialized finance education is surging, prompting IFF to offer new scholarships and develop training tailored to modern technology and emerging sustainability requirements. Professional training providers are experiencing a sharp rise in demand for advanced finance courses, as artificial intelligence and sustainable investing rapidly reshape global markets and regulatory demands. The International Faculty of Finance (IFF) reports nearly a 40 percent increase in enrolments for related programs over the past year, a signal of the accelerating rate at which financial skills must be updated as technology and standards progress. Ted Bailey, Director at IFF, notes, "The people driving the next phase of the industry aren't necessarily those with the longest careers behind them. They're the ones adapting fastest to new realities. Whether that's integrating ESG principles into financial analysis or understanding how AI models reshape decision-making. We want to open doors for individuals investing in themselves, but also support those in organisations who are taking ownership of their own progression." This change in training priorities is viewed as structural, not cyclical. Research, including a recent PwC CEO survey, shows that almost seventy percent of financial leaders anticipate that technology will require fresh skill sets across most roles, while evolving sustainability standards have expanded the technical remit of finance teams. The combination of these forces has created urgent demand for both broader conceptual understanding and direct application in daily practice. IFF's expanded course portfolio is built to address these needs. While maintaining strong offerings in established topics like risk management and asset valuation, IFF now includes programs focused on integrating technology-driven insights into portfolio construction and turning ESG data into actionable disclosure frameworks. "A risk professional who once focused on credit exposure now needs fluency in AI governance. An analyst covering renewables must understand both project finance and climate data. The lines have blurred, and that's where learning has to keep pace," Bailey explains. The scholarship program also reflects a broader movement toward lifelong learning among professionals. Studies by McKinsey and Deloitte show that employees who pursue development aligned with emerging technology and sustainability trends are more likely to progress, even in challenging markets. For those in mid-career, cost can be a significant barrier, and IFF's initiative aims to help overcome that challenge. Based in London, IFF serves the global finance community, providing courses for professionals working in banking, investment, and regulation worldwide. Its reputation for practical, outcome-focused learning, from accredited university courses to expert-led workshops, supports its quick response to changes in market demand. Bailey summarizes, "The pace of change in finance means learning can't be a static exercise. Our role is to make it attainable, relevant, and grounded in the realities of the profession." The new scholarships not only broaden access to training but reinforce IFF's commitment to supporting individuals and institutions that recognize continuous learning as the key to future performance and resilience. IFF is part of Informa, a London-based global leader in professional education and events, supporting continuous learning and capability development across industries. About International Faculty of Finance The International Faculty of Finance (IFF) is a global leader in executive-level banking and finance education, offering a comprehensive portfolio of expert-led training across Governance, Risk & Compliance; Corporate Finance; FinTech; Wealth & Investment Management; Project Finance & Infrastructure; and more. Delivered through flexible formats, IFF supports finance professionals and organisations worldwide. IFF is part of Informa PLC, a FTSE-listed international events, digital services, and academic knowledge group, operating in over 30 countries. Informa's purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting people with knowledge to help them learn more, know more, and do more. Contact Information Company: Informa Connect Academy (Informa PLC) Contact: Informa Connect Academy Team Email: krystle.almeida@Informa.com Website: https://informaconnect.com/iff/ 10/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

