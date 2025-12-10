Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - LBank Exchange will list Nova X Utility (NOX), the utility and governance token powering the Nova X ecosystem. Trading for the NOX/USDT pair will open at 9:00 UTC on December 11, 2025. Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nox_usdt





NOX Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/277449_e28b75baa4fea989_001full.jpg

About NOX

NOX represents the core digital asset of Nova X, a user-owned super platform designed to transform activity, commerce, and data into measurable economic value. According to the project's whitepaper, Nova X is built around the idea that digital value should return to the people who create it. The platform will tokenize user participation, merchant transactions, and ecosystem interactions, allowing these activities to become transferable and reward-generating assets.

NOX will function as the central currency linking all layers of the Nova X economy, including community engagement, merchant alliances, and data-driven intelligence systems. The project will enable users to earn, spend, and stake NOX in a transparent, reward-based environment where data and activity become recognized economic units. Its architecture prioritizes real-world asset anchoring, on-chain transparency, and sustainable participation incentives, positioning NOX as a key asset in a deflationary, productivity-backed digital economy.

Core Features

NOX will introduce data tokenization at scale, converting user and merchant activity into measurable economic value through a structured on-chain pipeline. The whitepaper outlines that Nova X will capture and validate data, assign real-world economic worth, and convert it into tokenized value units integrated into the platform's RWA-backed reserve system.

The token will support a multi-layer ecosystem where players, merchants, and partners share value creation. Users will earn through gameplay, referrals, and participation, while merchants will gain access to traffic, community interaction, and transaction flow. NOX will operate across this entire economy as a currency for rewards, payments, governance, and staking.

A core deflationary mechanic, known as the Burn to 10 Protocol, will continuously reduce circulating supply as network activity scales. The ecosystem will also integrate AI-assisted analytics, decentralized governance stages, and RWA-strengthened reserves to create sustainable economic growth.

Tokenomics

According to the project documentation, NOX will launch as a BEP-20 token on BNB Chain with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NOX and a long-term target supply of 100,000,000 NOX after systematic burns. The token will serve both utility and governance roles within the Nova X platform, covering merchant transactions, staking mechanisms, gameplay rewards, referral incentives, and DAO participation.

The ecosystem will follow a deflationary model where NOX supply will decrease through automated burn events tied to economic activity. Real-world asset backing and tokenized data reserves will further reinforce long-term stability. The whitepaper additionally outlines structured allocations for community rewards, merchant incentives, liquidity, strategic partnerships, team commitments, and ecosystem development.

Roadmap Highlights

Nova X will roll out its ecosystem in defined phases targeting sustainable global expansion. Early phases will focus on establishing the community and merchant foundation required to stabilize transactional flow. Subsequent phases will introduce advanced data convergence, AI-driven analytics, and progressive decentralization of governance.

The platform will then expand internationally while transitioning to a community-driven DAO. In its final vision, Nova X aims to achieve full data tokenization with real-world asset backing, completing its deflationary model with a stable long-term NOX supply. These phases collectively outline a path toward a user-owned, data-anchored economy where shared value becomes the core driver of growth.

Learn More about Nova X Utility token

Website: https://noxcoin.io

X: https://x.com/nova_xofficial

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

For media requests, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277449

SOURCE: LBank