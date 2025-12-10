Biocytogen (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen," SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company advancing innovative drug discovery, today announced its successful listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. This follows the Company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2022 and marks a significant milestone in establishing Biocytogen as the first "H+A" dual-listed global drug innovator, reinforcing its mission to become the global headstream of new drugs

The Company's IPO price was set at 26.68 RMB per share, with an opening price of 58 RMB, representing a 117% increase over the offering price. Based on the opening price, Biocytogen's market capitalization exceeds 25.9 billion RMB.

Biocytogen's proprietary RenMice platforms (RenMab, RenLite, RenNano, RenTCR-mimic) enable the discovery of fully human monoclonal, bispecific, multispecific, ADC, VHH, and TCR-mimic antibodies across more than 1,000 druggable targets. Leveraging a library of over one million authentic antibody sequences, these platforms provide partners with grab-and-go access to high-quality therapeutic molecules-significantly accelerating antibody drug discovery timelines. To date, the Company has advanced more than 40 PCC-to-IND stage assets and established over 280 global discovery partnerships, including more than 10 clinical or near-clinical programs successfully out-licensed. Complementing this, Biocytogen offers a globally leading portfolio of more than 4,390 off-the-shelf target-humanized mouse models, supporting the preclinical evaluation of bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), nucleic acid-based therapeutics, and other innovative modalities.

The successful STAR Market listing positions Biocytogen for further global expansion, platform commercialization, and strategic capital deployment. Leveraging the synergies of its "H+A" dual-listing structure, the Company will continue deepening collaborations with international partners, strengthening its technology platforms, and driving the discovery of novel therapies to benefit global healthcare.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 280 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and over 50 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

