The latest research from Omdia reveals that India's PC market (excluding tablets) posted its strongest quarterly performance on record, with shipments reaching 4.9 million units in Q3 2025, up 13% year on year. Notebook volumes climbed to 4.0 million units, rising 12% as vendors accelerated shipments ahead of the festive season and maintained stable fulfilment for commercial clients. Desktop shipments increased 18% to 920K units. India's tablet market, however, contracted 19% year on year to 1.6 million units, following significant delays in government-led education deployments, despite stable consumer uptake.

Indian PC (desktops and notebooks*) estimates and forecast, 2020 to 2029

Looking ahead to 2026, India's PC market is expected to sustain steady momentum, growing at 2% as refresh cycles continue, and AI-enabled devices gain wider mainstream adoption. On the tablet front, the commercial tablet category is forecast to rebound next year as postponed education tenders move into execution.

India's consumer PC segment recorded a 20% year-on-year increase in the third quarter, supported by early inventory build-up by vendors ahead of the festive season. The initial sell-through momentum was driven by early online sales events that generated strong traction across major e-commerce platforms. Retail demand followed shortly after, sustaining the upward trend as vendors and channel partners aligned on comparable discounts and cashback offers. This coordinated festive push lifted overall consumer demand. In addition, premium notebook shipments rose 27%, supported by wider availability of higher-specification models and compelling cashback schemes.

The commercial PC market grew 7% year on year, supported by the steady execution of enterprise refresh programs and consistent fulfilment of planned upgrades. Large organizations adhered to their planned replacement cycles, ensuring steady commercial demand. Small and medium businesses, however, remained cautious amid expectations of rising component costs, particularly for memory and displays. Overall, SMBs are expected to allocate stronger IT budgets going forward, positioning the segment for a more full-fledged refresh in the coming quarters.

India's tablet market declined sharply, falling 19% in Q3 2025, as large-scale education deployments were deferred and spending by private educational institutions remained subdued. In contrast, the consumer tablet market grew 14%, supported by demand for affordable LTE devices and steady adoption for entertainment and learning use cases.

"Q3 2025 reflected a strong mix of consumer enthusiasm and steady commercial execution," said Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "Festive-led promotions and broader premium availability supported one of the strongest consumer quarters in recent cycles, while enterprises maintained their refresh plans despite pricing pressures."

For the full year 2025, India's PC market is forecast to grow 13%, supported by sustained festive sell-through and continued mid-range upgrades. "Component availability and pricing are expected to become more challenging in 2026, potentially pulling forward procurement cycles as buyers accelerate purchases ahead of anticipated price increases," added Aithal.

Looking into 2026, the market is anticipated to maintain steady momentum as AI-ready devices become more accessible across wider price tiers and refresh demand continues to extend into smaller cities. AI-capable notebooks are expected to be among the fastest-growing segments in 2026, with broader portfolios, clearer on-device AI messaging, and the rollout of new silicon architectures set to accelerate adoption well beyond current levels. While the category remains relatively small today, improving software experiences will be key to driving mainstream relevance.

The tablet market is projected to remain soft through the remainder of 2025 as inactivity around education tenders continues to weigh on volumes. However, the execution of multiple pending education tenders in early 2026 is expected to revive shipments, with state-funded learning initiatives playing a central role in the recovery. "Momentum will depend on the pace at which these deployments scale and how effectively vendors expand tablets beyond secondary-use scenarios," highlighted Aithal.

India desktop and notebook forecast Omdia PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025 annual

growth 2026 annual

growth Consumer 6,026 7,177 7,125 19.1% -0.7% Commercial 7,197 7,819 8,070 8.6% 3.2% Government 262 267 315 2.1% 17.9% Education 592 613 747 3.5% 21.9% Total 14,077 15,875 16,257 12.8% 2.4% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia forecast, PC Horizon Service, November 2025

India tablet forecast Omdia PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025 annual

growth 2026 annual

growth Consumer 2,830 3,341 3,279 18.1% -1.9% Commercial 559 500 570 -10.6% 14.0% Government 165 106 169 -36.0% 59.5% Education 2,475 954 2,023 -61.5% 112.1% Total 6,028 4,900 6,040 -18.7% 23.3% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia forecast, PC Horizon Service, November 2025

India desktop and notebook shipments (market share and annual growth) Omdia PC Market Pulse: Q3 2025 Vendor Q3 2025

shipments Q3 2025

market share Q3 2024

shipments Q3 2024

market share Annual

growth HP 1,317 27.0% 1,300 30.1% 1.3% Lenovo 891 18.3% 778 18.0% 14.4% Acer 742 15.2% 660 15.3% 12.5% Asus 522 10.7% 433 10.0% 20.6% Dell 505 10.4% 481 11.1% 5.1% Others 895 18.4% 662 15.4% 35.1% Total 4,873 100.0% 4,315 100.0% 12.9% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2025

India tablet shipments (market share and annual growth) Omdia PC market pulse: Q3 2025 Vendor Q3 2025

shipments Q3 2025

market share Q3 2024

shipments Q3 2024

market share Annual

growth Samsung 591 37.7% 769 39.8% -23.2% Apple 242 15.4% 230 11.9% 5.5% Lenovo 224 14.3% 168 8.7% 33.2% Xiaomi 207 13.2% 227 11.8% -8.9% Acer 105 6.7% 266 13.7% -60.6% Others 199 12.7% 275 14.2% -27.5% Total 1,569 100.0% 1,936 100.0% -18.9% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2025

