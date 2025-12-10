AR Ventures Launches Small-Cap IPO Consulting to Help Startups Go Public Without Heavy VC Dilution

Dubai-based serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexander Rugaev introduces boutique advisory focused on small-cap and micro-cap IPOs and direct listings for AI, robotics and fintech founders.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / AR Ventures today announced the launch of a new IPO consulting practice that helps fast-growing technology startups access public markets through small-cap IPOs, micro-cap IPOs and direct listings of shares - without surrendering control to late-stage venture capital.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexander Rugaev, AR Ventures works with revenue-generating startups across AI, robotics, fintech and SaaS that are ready to scale globally but are too small - or too independent - for billion-dollar VC funds. The new service is designed to show founders that "go public" is no longer a distant endgame, but a realistic financing option at much earlier stages.

"Founders are told the only path is round after round of VC and a distant exit," said Alexander Rugaev, founder of AR Ventures. "That story is outdated. In many cases, a small-cap IPO or micro-cap IPO can deliver more capital, better valuation and real liquidity - while the founder keeps the steering wheel of the company."

More information about AR Ventures is available at https://arventures.io and about Alexander Rugaev at https://rugaev.com.

Solving the "stuck between VC rounds" problem

Many startups with solid revenue, real customers and proven products still struggle to raise growth capital. They are too advanced for seed funds, not big enough for late-stage megafunds, and often unwilling to accept the heavy dilution and aggressive governance that comes with another private round.

AR Ventures' small-cap IPO consulting service focuses on this underserved segment:

B2B or B2C tech companies with repeatable revenue

Typically $5-100 million in annual revenue and strong growth

Operating in regulated, high-trust sectors such as AI, robotics, fintech, infrastructure and industrial tech

Ready to enter or expand in global markets, but constrained by private funding options

For these founders, a small-cap or micro-cap listing on exchanges such as NYSE American or similar global small-cap markets can be a powerful alternative to another dilutive financing round.

What the new IPO advisory service includes

AR Ventures provides end-to-end guidance on how to take a startup public at a smaller scale:

IPO vs VC diagnostic - Independent assessment of whether a small-cap IPO, micro-cap IPO, direct listing or another structure creates more value than a traditional equity round.

Corporate and cap table structuring - Optimizing jurisdiction, share classes and voting structure so founders can raise capital while preserving 60-80% voting control, where feasible under local rules.

Exchange and listing strategy - Evaluating small-cap and micro-cap boards, minimum requirements, auditor standards and realistic valuation ranges.

Equity story and investor materials - Crafting the IPO narrative, investor deck, financial model and prospectus-ready story that resonate with public-market investors.

Deal team coordination - Working alongside underwriters, legal counsel, auditors and investor relations partners throughout the listing process.

Post-IPO support - Helping founders navigate life as a public company: disclosure discipline, investor communication, and using listed shares as currency for M&A.

"Our niche is translating Wall Street into founder language," Rugaev added. "We sit on the founder's side of the table and show them exactly what it takes to do a small-cap IPO or direct listing - the costs, the timelines, the realistic outcomes - so they can make an informed decision instead of blindly following the VC playbook."

Why small-cap IPOs and direct listings are back on the agenda

Public markets have evolved. Today, micro-cap and small-cap IPOs can:

Provide earlier liquidity to founders and early investors

Unlock higher valuation multiples than late-stage private rounds in many tech verticals

Open doors to institutional, family-office and sovereign investors who rarely participate in small private deals

Strengthen brand credibility with enterprise and government customers who prefer public, transparent counterparties

At the same time, improved electronic trading, research platforms and global investor access make it easier for well-positioned small issuers to reach their audience. AR Ventures' thesis is that a growing number of "real economy" AI, robotics and fintech startups are now better served by public capital markets than by another dilutive round from traditional venture capital.

Founder-first philosophy

Rugaev built the practice around a simple principle: control is an asset.

"I've seen too many great companies lose their original vision because control slowly slipped away through multiple rounds," he said. "Our goal with IPO consulting for small-cap and micro-cap listings is to give founders a third option: raise serious capital, become a public company, but stay in charge of the mission."

AR Ventures typically works with founders from MENA, Europe and Asia, but the firm also supports cross-border listings and dual-jurisdiction strategies where they make sense.

Call to action

Founders and investors interested in exploring a small-cap IPO, micro-cap IPO or direct listing of shares can learn more and request an initial consultation at:

AR Ventures - https://arventures.io

Alexander Rugaev - https://rugaev.com

LinkedIn (contact and updates) - https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexrugaev/

About AR Ventures

AR Ventures is a Dubai-based advisory firm focused on IPO consulting, capital markets strategy and growth advisory for technology companies. The firm specializes in helping AI, robotics, fintech and SaaS startups access global capital markets through small-cap and micro-cap IPOs, direct listings and innovative financing structures. AR Ventures acts as a founder-side advisor, working alongside leading law firms, auditors, underwriters and investor-relations partners to design and execute efficient go-public strategies.

Learn more at https://arventures.io.

About Alexander Rugaev

Alexander Rugaev is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with deep experience in startups, AI, robotics and public markets. Based in Dubai, he advises founders on IPO readiness, capital raising and global expansion, with a strong focus on minimizing dilution and preserving founder control. Rugaev is also an active commentator on the future of AI, robotics and capital markets, sharing insights via his website https://rugaev.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexrugaev/.

