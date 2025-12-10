HONG KONG, Dec 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly permeates industries worldwide, Trio AI Limited ('Trio AI'), a leading AI infrastructure service provider in Asia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') with AbbyPay, a POS-free digital payment brand under The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG'), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, on November 26. This marks the official commencement of their strategic partnership as they jointly advance into a new era of AI-driven payments.Rooted in Hong Kong, Trio AI operates secure, advanced, and scalable AI computing platforms that deliver reliable, cost-efficient AI infrastructure supporting end-to-end model applications and flexible business models. PCG is a trusted acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. It also operates Asia's first cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Leveraging their complementary strengths, the partnership will combine Trio AI's cutting-edge AI technology with AbbyPay's payment expertise to deeply integrate AI into payment processing. Together, they will develop innovative intelligent solutions, establish hard-to-replicate competitive advantages, and build a smarter, more secure, and more efficient next-generation payment ecosystem.Leveraging deep AI integration to address pain points and establish unique competitive edgeThe core of this partnership lies in deeply embedding AI into every aspect of payment processing to fundamentally enhance security, efficiency, and value. According to the MoU, key collaborative initiatives include: real-time intelligent fraud detection, optimized transaction routing and risk decisions, and deployment of highly scalable global infrastructure to support AbbyPay's rapid transaction volume growth and establish a solid foundation for global business expansion. Leveraging Trio AI's exceptional capabilities in machine learning, data analytics, and cloud computing, AbbyPay is set to comprehensively enhance its payment processing platform.For merchants, this partnership represents an intelligent transformation of operational models, comprehensively enhancing security, user experience, and operational efficiency to address critical pain points. Through machine learning and big data analytics, AbbyPay's payment processing system can analyze transaction amounts, locations, times, and device information to instantly identify abnormal transactions, preventing fraud and scams. Meanwhile, dynamic risk scoring models adjust risk strategies and additional verification needs in real time based on transaction, merchant, and user risk levels to ensure overall security. At the same time, AI-driven process automation supports reconciliation, preliminary review of abnormal transactions, and compliance checks, further reducing operational costs and improving risk management decision efficiency. By introducing AI-powered biometric verification such as facial and fingerprint recognition, the platform provides a safer and more convenient payment experience while helping merchants precisely target customer segments, optimize marketing strategies, and enhance operational efficiency.This strategic partnership also lays a robust, future-proof foundation for AbbyPay's global expansion. Leveraging Trio AI's highly scalable global cloud infrastructure and computing power, AbbyPay's payment processing platform is poised to gain exceptional resilience and capacity to handle exponential transaction growth. This positions AbbyPay to optimize services in existing markets while expanding into emerging markets with agility and stability, capturing vast opportunities in the global digital payment market and unlocking immense growth potential.David Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Trio AI, stated, 'This partnership will fully unleash the potential of AI to power a comprehensive upgrade in payment processing. Built on Trio AI's advanced AI infrastructure platform, we will work with AbbyPay to develop a robust and scalable payment processing system that enables quicker and more intelligent transaction handling while enhancing fraud protection. Together, we aim to deliver a seamless, intelligent payment experience for global markets, transforming AI into tangible business value.'Beatrice Tai, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PCG, stated, 'We stand at a pivotal moment in payment technology transformation. Our strategic partnership with Trio AI represents not just a technological upgrade, but our shared commitment to the future of payments. By deeply integrating AI into payment processing, we will achieve breakthroughs in risk management, operational efficiency, and user experience. With AI fueling next-generation fintech development, AbbyPay aims to spearhead industry transformation through innovative AI-driven solutions, delivering unprecedented intelligent payment experience to merchants and advancing Hong Kong as a world-class smart city.'David Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Trio AI (right) and Beatrice Tai, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PCG (left) sign the MoU at the AbbyPay launch event.AbbyPay SoftPOS solution now available on Google PlayIn addition to the MoU, PCG announced the official launch of AbbyPay SoftPOS solution on Google Play. Through SoftPOS technology, AbbyPay instantly transforms NFC-enabled Android smartphones into payment devices, eliminating the high investment, complex operation, and maintenance costs of traditional POS terminals. Merchants can simply download the app and pay a transaction fee to accept payments anywhere, anytime. Moreover, AbbyPay supports over 14 major payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, FPS, Alipay, and WeChat Pay, and holds security certifications such as PCI DSS Level 1 and CPoC standards, ensuring secure payments for both consumers and merchants. The event attracted numerous industry representatives with enthusiastic response. The strategic partnership with Trio AI, coupled with the official launch of the AbbyPay SoftPOS solution marks a significant milestone for PCG in advancing payment technology innovation and global expansion.PCG showcases the AbbyPay SoftPOS solution to members of the industry at the launch event.About The Payment Cards GroupThe Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG') is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and across the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become a trusted acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Through its integrated group platform, PCG provides end-to-end digital payment acceptance, cloud-native processing via RESTful APIs, and payment facilitation services that deliver comprehensive, data-driven solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. PCG also offers SoftPOS technology that empowers individual merchants to accept contactless payments directly on mobile devices without traditional POS terminals, while enabling payment service providers to launch their own branded SoftPOS offerings through PCG's Payment Facilitator-as-a-Service (PFaaS) platform. In addition, PCG is pioneering next-generation stablecoin settlement capabilities to prepare merchants for the future of regulated digital money. As an acquiring processor, PCG operates Asia's first cloud-based processing and settlement platform, serving as backbone infrastructure for the payment industry. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vision, PCG is committed to empowering merchants with cutting-edge payment technology and driving high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem.About Trio AI LimitedTrio AI Limited ('Trio AI') is an artificial intelligence ('AI') infrastructure service provider specializing in high-performance GPU accelerated cloud computing solutions in Hong Kong. Over the course of its business development, Trio AI has established a growing customer base, which includes Sensetime/ Publishing 3.0+, Code Free Soft Ltd, Centre for Intelligent Multidimensional Data Analysis Limited, Aimo AI, Build4Smart Limited and others. These customers operate across diverse industries, such as AI software provider, AI research, digital enterprise solutions, smart construction technologies and electronics manufacturing services. For media enquiries, please contact:AJA (IR & Communications)Avy YuTel: (852) 9500 4443Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / info@ajacapital.com.hkSource: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)