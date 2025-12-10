NameBlock AS: NameBlock Announces Comprehensive Trademark Blocking Suite Covering Eighteen Global TLDs

NameBlock has announced the launch of its new Trademark Blocking Suite, a unified protection system designed to help trademark owners safeguard their brands across eighteen global top-level domains (TLDs), including .bond, .buzz, .cfd, .cv, .cx, .cyou, .fans, .icu, .ke, .one, .qpon, .ruhr, .rw, .saarland, .sbs, .wang, .ws, and .lk.

OSLO, NO / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / NameBlock's new offering provides an expanded, modernized approach to brand protection, giving registrars, enterprises, and brand-protection agencies a simplified, scalable, and predictable way to secure trademarks across a broad namespace.

NameBlock Trademark Blocking Suite

The NameBlock Trademark Blocking Suite prevents the registration of confusingly similar or abusive domain names that could mislead customers, damage brand trust, or serve as the basis for phishing and impersonation attacks. Once a trademark is validated and submitted through a participating registrar, NameBlock blocks the mark and its approved variants across all participating TLDs for the duration of the protection period.

"Brands today operate in a complex, fast-moving digital environment," said Lars Jensen, Chairman and CEO of NameBlock. "Our goal with this suite is to give trademark owners meaningful, portfolio-wide protection without the heavy burden of defensive domain registrations or extensive monitoring. This is modern trademark protection built for modern digital challenges."

Three Tiers of Protection for Modern Trademark Needs

The suite introduces three protection tiers, allowing trademark owners to select the level of control that aligns with their risk profile and brand strategy.

Business Block

Provides foundational protection by blocking the exact validated trademark, as well as basic variations such as plural forms or repeated characters, across all participating TLDs.

Premium Block

Extends protection to include homoglyphs and visually similar lookalike variations. This tier helps mitigate phishing and impersonation risks by preventing the registration of domains that are confusingly similar.

Corporate Block

Delivers the most comprehensive coverage, blocking exact matches, homoglyphs, and extended variants in which additional words appear before or after the protected mark. This tier is suited for high-exposure global brands and corporate portfolios.

Coverage Across Eighteen TLDs

NameBlock's protection applies across eighteen TLDs, including .bond, .buzz, .cfd, .icu, .cyou, .one, .sbs, .lk, and other widely used commercial and community namespaces. This broad coverage allows trademark owners to centralize security across multiple extensions through a single action.

Built for Registrars and Corporate Teams

Once activated, the block is centrally managed and applies across the full participating namespace, streamlining governance for corporate brand teams and reducing administrative load.

Availability

The NameBlock Trademark Blocking Suite is now available through participating registrars, including CSC, Markmonitor, Lexsynergy, Com Laude, Safenames, 101Domain, Gandi, and more.

For more information or integration inquiries, visit www.nameblock.com or contact hello@nameblock.com.

