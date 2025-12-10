Nordex SE: Nordex Group and Alliant Energy Team Up to Increase Manufacturing Jobs and Wind Production in Iowa

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / The Nordex Group is pleased to announce it has been awarded significant contracts by Alliant Energy, following a rigorous and competitive RFP process. Following regulatory approvals, Nordex will supply Alliant Energy up to 190 turbines of the N133 and N163 Delta4000-variants for large-scale projects in the Midwest, including Iowa. Turbine installation is scheduled for 2028 and 2029. Once installed and operational, they will provide up to 1,060 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

These contracts mark a major investment in Iowa manufacturing, resulting in job creation while also spurring economic development across the region. This agreement also positions Alliant Energy to execute on their resource strategy while delivering outstanding value to customers.

The turbines will be manufactured at Nordex's facility in West Branch, Iowa, where Nordex recently restarted production for turbine hubs, drivetrains and nacelles.

"Choosing Nordex underscores our confidence in their skills and our commitment to working with partners who support our ability to serve our customers and communities, and we are pleased to have selected a local provider for this work," said Lisa Barton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Energy. "This decision also promotes substantial, economic development opportunities throughout our service area and enables us to efficiently meet the increasing energy demand."

"As a part of our rigorous supplier selection process, Nordex demonstrated their advanced technology, supply chain discipline, and capability to successfully execute these projects while providing added value through local turbine manufacturing in Iowa," said Antonio Smyth, Executive Vice President of Power Generation and Gas Strategy at Alliant Energy. "Upon approval from the Iowa Utilities Commission, we look forward to building these projects, benefiting our customers for years to come."

"We are proud to work with Alliant Energy on these landmark projects and appreciate this strong vote of confidence in the company and our Delta4000 technology," says Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America. "I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for their outstanding support. Governor Reynolds has been a great sponsor of local manufacturing, with a focus on bringing more manufacturing jobs to Iowa."

"We are honored Alliant Energy has selected Nordex for this milestone, which stands as the largest volume awarded in our company's 25-year history in the US," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. "This affirms our strategic decision to restart production in Iowa and underscores our commitment to the U.S. market, while driving regional economic development and also supporting our progress towards our mid-term target."

The agreements will become effective following required regulatory approvals and do not yet represent a firm order.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) provides regulated energy service to approximately 1 million electric and 430,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service to customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

