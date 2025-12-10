Anzeige
10.12.2025
Workai Introduces "AI for Work", the AI-native Approach to Employee Experience

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workai, a leader in digital workplace solutions, announces a new standard for the future of work with the introduction of "AI for Work" - a strategic shift that places artificial intelligence at the core of the digital employee experience.

This transformation reshapes how modern organizations approach internal communication, knowledge sharing, learning, and everyday tasks within AI-first work revolution. By embedding AI into the heart of its platform, Workai introduces intelligent capabilities that assist employees daily - not by replacing them, but by simplifying routines, accelerating access to knowledge, and reducing friction across the employee journey.

Workai Intelligence: an AI layer across the entire employee experience platform

At the core of Workai Intelligence is an enterprise-grade AI layer that enhances workflows and brings intelligent support to employees at every level - from headquarters to frontline and field teams:

  • Workai Buddy - personal AI assistant for every employee
  • AI Search - smart, context-aware answers to any question
  • AI Insights - proactive, data-driven recommendations for managers
  • AI CMS - AI-powered content generation, transformation, and translation
  • AI Discovery - summaries of updates, discussions, and meetings
  • AI Governance - automated detection and blocking of inappropriate content
  • AI for Enterprise - secure, scalable, customizable AI operating within the company's protected environment

For 10 years, Workai has helped innovative organizations connect, engage, train, and empower their employees. The next step is AI that is not another tool people need to learn, but a natural companion supporting every employee in their work.

"AI for Work is about giving employees the space to work more effectively and creatively. We are shifting the focus from manual content management, time-consuming search, and routine administration to an AI operating layer."
- Lukasz Sklodowski CEO & cofounder of Workai

Workai, a complete employee experience platform for modern communication, empowers employees with personalized digital experiences that drive productivity and connection. With modules such as Intranet, Knowledge, Connections, Mobile, Forms, Spaces, Learning, and Analytics, Workai helps organizations - from finance and healthcare to energy, retail, and government - keep their people informed, engaged, and aligned.
Workai combines AI with enterprise-grade security, scalability and the consumer-grade simplicity people expect. With seamless integrations, AI, and analytics, Workai enables companies to deliver employee experiences that are intuitive, measurable, and built to scale.

Learn more: www.workai.com/ai-for-work.

Media Contact:
Greg Ciwoniuk
greg@workai.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=614vhlZoGJk
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839629/Workai.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839628/Workai_Logo.jpg

Workai Buddy, personal AI assistant for every employee

Workai Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/workai-introduces-ai-for-work-the-ai-native-approach-to-employee-experience-302636843.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
