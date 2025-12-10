Cinemo and Futuresource Consulting's research indicates consumer readiness for integrated audio environments, accelerating the shift from connected devices to a connected lifestyle.

Over 9 in 10 consumers say they are likely to seek out audio devices that allow smooth movement between car and home, according to a consumer survey conducted by Futuresource Consulting on behalf of Cinemo, a leading provider of in-car infotainment solutions and the company behind the first open cloud ecosystem connecting audio devices, content, and users.

"From Living Room to Driver's Seat: Exploring the Demands of a Unified Audio Experience" Survey conducted by Futuresource Consulting on behalf of Cinemo; November 2025

The report, "From Living Room to Driver's Seat: Exploring the Demands of a Unified Audio Experience", drawn from more than 500 connected device users in China, where smart home and in-car connectivity adoption is among the highest globally, focused on four core themes:

How consumers use audio across both home and in-car environments

Their expectations for continuity of voice assistants and media control

The factors influencing purchase decisions for infotainment and connected devices

Desired AI-driven features and the privacy protections required to support them

According to survey results, many consumers already move between listening spaces throughout the day, yet current systems fall short, creating friction through incompatibility, manual steps, or poor synchronization.

This gap is driving demand for intelligent solutions with features such as smart-home routine integration and unified voice control, with AI-supported experiences gaining strong interest.

At the same time, consumers expect clear safeguards, privacy protection, and the ability to stay in control, making trust a defining factor as connected audio ecosystems continue to evolve.

"For all companies shaping the next phase of audio innovation, the message is clear," said Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "Consumers want uninterrupted listening without extra steps or uncertainty. Cinemo is positioned to answer these expectations with our open cloud ecosystem designed to link car and home audio in a way that feels natural and secure."

Cinemo will showcase its seamless car-to-home audio experience at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Access the "From Living Room to Driver's Seat: Exploring the Demands of a Unified Audio Experience" survey report here.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

About Futuresource Consulting

Futuresource Consulting partners with global technology, media, and entertainment brands to forge future market success. By fusing primary data, industry connections, and consumer insights with advanced tech, we empower businesses to make smarter decisions in increasingly complex markets. https://www.futuresource-consulting.com

