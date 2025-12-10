

Muscat, Oman - December 10, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Beyond ONE shares a surge in Oman's digital payments sector following the launch of its platform, Friendi Pay. The digital service, rolled out in May 2025, has spurred a 600% in digital payments and more than 800% growth in international remittances. Additionally, within this short timeframe, Friendi Pay has seen monthly transaction volumes expand from thousands to tens of thousands, with the value of domestic transfers climbing by over 360% to nearly one million Omani rials. The platform's onboarding rate has also improved by 55%, signaling a shift in how Omani residents and expatriates manage their finances both at home and abroad, and demonstrating the widespread appeal of trustworthy, transparent, and easy-to-use digital finance solutions. Human-Centric Design And Commitment To Trust Friendi Pay is anchored in the understanding that trust is the cornerstone of advancement in financial technology. Every transaction is safeguarded by comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols, with continuous collaboration alongside the Central Bank of Oman to ensure payments consistently meet the nation's highest security standards. "Families deserve clarity upfront and transparency at every stage. We show the full cost and let every user track their transaction step by step," Tawfiq Al Lawati, CEO of Friendi Pay Oman , mentions. Beyond security infrastructure, Friendi Pay delivers accessibility through design. The platform operates with WhatsApp-first support and a user interface available in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Bengali, and Tagalog, enabling onboarding, inquiries, and assistance through real-time, multilingual communication channels. Rooted in the behavioral habits of over one million Friendi Mobile users, the platform integrates seamlessly with diverse lifestyles, meeting people "where they are" and addressing the everyday financial needs of local families and expatriates alike. From utility bill payments and in-store purchases to remittances and peer-to-peer transfers, Friendi Pay seamlessly integrates digital finance into daily life. Hani ELKukhun, CEO of Middle East at Beyond ONE, states, "We are not just simplifying transactions, we are humanizing finance for real lives and real communities." Responsible Innovation In A Rapidly Growing Market Amid forecasts that Oman's digital payments sector will exceed $20.8 billion by 2029, Friendi Pay sets the standard for responsible, compliance-oriented fintech development. Every new feature and payment corridor undergoes rigorous internal and regulatory scrutiny before launch. Transparent fee structures, real-time transaction visibility, and accessible support empower users to navigate a market that is becoming more competitive and consumer-centric by the day. The ripple effect is greater consumer literacy, informed comparisons between services, and accountability-driven competition. In doing so, Friendi Pay is disrupting the market while proving that profitability and principle can coexist in the same product. Available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play , Friendi Pay is open to all residents of Oman. Its journey in the fintech space has just begun, but the platform is committed to supporting real household needs, driving financial inclusion, and aligning the country's vision for a stronger digital financial economy. "As Oman moves toward Vision 2040 and a diversified digital economy, Friendi Pay will deliver ever more local payment solutions, open fresh remittance corridors, and set new standards for customer experience," mentions Al Lawati. "Progress happens when fintech listens to real people. That's how we ensure growth is responsible, sustainable, and empowering, at scale." About Beyond ONE Beyond ONE is a global digital services aggregator founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dubai, with a strong presence in Latin America and the Middle East. Their mission is to simplify people's lives by delivering the right services, at the right time, for the right reason, to the right people, all in one trusted place. Contact Details Brand: Beyond ONE Contact: Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of PR and Social Media Email: ahmed.ibrahim@beyond.one Website: https://beyond.one 10/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

