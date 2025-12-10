A new report from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance says non-utility community solar expanded meaningfully in only three US states in the third quarter of 2025 amid uneven policy support.From pv magazine USA Community solar enables renters and homeowners without the means to invest in rooftop solar to enjoy the benefits of clean, low-cost electricity. Many states have created policies that support community solar, yet not all policies are equal. ILSR finds that states with the strongest solar policies prioritize four central principles: tangible benefits for participants, flexible ownership ...

