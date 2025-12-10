A survey commissioned by UK for UNHCR explores how music brings people together across cultures, inspired by recent historical research led by Royal College of Music Research Fellow Norbert Meyn. The survey reveals fascinating insights into music's role in helping to form social bonds, build community and develop understanding across cultures in the UK. The study forms part of the 'Hope on Repeat' campaign, launched by the UN Refugee Agency's UK charity partner, to raise awareness of the hardship facing people forced to flee their homes in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine this winter.

Hope on Repeat guests and Refugee Storytellers, Mariia, Maysa and Smajo (from left to right) meeting for the first time to discuss their chosen Hope Hits.

Music connects us all

Questioned on music's role in UK society, 73% of respondents see music as a way to build better relationships between people from different backgrounds1. The survey revealed:

Over a third (36%) cite music as a universal language

30% see music as a source of unity

More than a quarter (26%) think music breaks down social barriers

26% value music's ability to start conversations

The survey also reports that 60% of people in the UK believe that listening to music from different parts of the world builds connection and understanding with people from different cultures 2? six times the number who disagree.

As well as making people feel closer to others, it's clear that music helps respondents to feel more positive: well over half (57%) state that they have go-to songs that lift their spirits, make them feel hopeful and inspired; and close to half (49%) turn to music to help them through difficult times.

Music as a safe space

The results of the survey underline music's role in building communities and solidarity with others.

Royal College of Music Research Fellow, Norbert Meyn, whose research inspired the survey said, "Music travels easily across borders and does not need a passport. When people move, music moves with them, and music can also travel through sheet music and recordings. UK for UNHCR's survey findings show that we not only turn to music as a source of hope and identity for ourselves, but we also see it as a way to actively connect with others. When shared, music can help us feel emotional warmth and human connection. Music drives a sense of community and togetherness like few other mediums."

Streaming and social media broaden perspectives

Responses also show that the ways we now access music, across platforms such as Spotify, TikTok and YouTube help to broaden perspectives. 70% of respondents aged 18-34 believe that streaming and social media have introduced them to music from cultures they might not have heard before.

Vote for your Hope Hit

UK for UNHCR's survey supports its 'Hope on Repeat' winter campaign. Hope on Repeat uses the medium of music to raise awareness of the hardship facing people forcibly displaced from their homes in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine at the coldest time of the year.

Everyone in the UK is invited to vote for their HopeHit; the songs that bring joy, hope and inspire a sense of community. Nominations are building the UK's definitive Hope on Repeat Playlist, a soundtrack of solidarity with the UK's favourite HopeHit announced in January 2026.

The Hope on Repeat Podcast also hears from people who have been forced to flee their homes, with the stories and soundtracks of their inspiring lives.

You can vote for your Hope Hit and listen to Hope on Repeat at https://unrefugees.org.uk/hope

Hope on Repeat guest, Syrian human rights advocate and dancer, Maysa, said, "As a dancer, I see the power of music to connect and unite every day. In a world that seems to be so divided, the UK's belief in the power of music to unite is a real reason for hope."

About the survey

UK for UNHCR commissioned the research conducted by Censuswide, who questioned over 2,000 people from across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in November this year. The data was collected between 17.11.2025 19.11.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council. Responses form a snapshot of UK attitudes to music's role in building better cultural understanding and strengthening communities in 2025.

About UK for UNHCR

UK for UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency's national charity partner for the UK. We build solidarity, create partnerships and raise funds across the UK to help deliver global humanitarian relief for refugees through UNHCR's work. unrefugees.org.uk

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. It delivers lifesaving assistance like shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality. www.unhcr.org

UK for UNHCR is a registered charity in England and Wales (registered charity number 1183415).

1 Combining responses 'Yes because music is a universal language', 'Yes because shared music creates a sense of unity', 'Yes because it breaks down social barriers', 'Yes because it encourages conversation', and 'Yes other, please specify'

2 Combining responses 'Strongly agree' and 'Somewhat agree'

