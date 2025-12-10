Institut du Cancer Avignon-Provence (ICAP), and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced today the first European installation of the Halcyon version 5.0 radiotherapy platform, combined with IDENTIFY real-time motion management, and the PerfectKinetix Dynamic Couch. This milestone marks a significant step forward in delivering more precise, efficient, and personalized radiotherapy, while enhancing the overall patient experience.

The latest evolution of Varian's Halcyon platform brings together enhanced patient positioning, real-time motion management with IDENTIFY, and embedded high-quality HyperSight imaging. ICAP's adoption of this ecosystem reflects its commitment to offering patients in the region access to the latest innovations in radiation oncology.

Advancing Personalized Care

The combination of Halcyon 5.0 and IDENTIFY 5.0 enables clinicians to deliver treatment more effectively by supporting individualized care plans.

IDENTIFY * integration is designed to improve positioning options, provide automated beam control, and simplify workflows.

* integration is designed to improve positioning options, provide automated beam control, and simplify workflows. Embedded HyperSight* shortens imaging sessions with scans that are better, faster, bigger, and have shown to make a difference in patient treatments.

The new PerfectKinetix Dynamic Couch* accelerates patient positioning and aims to improve comfort.

Together these innovations aim to streamline complex workflows and help clinicians personalize treatment with greater confidence.

Enhancing the Patient Experience

Halcyon was built to maximize efficiency and treat more effectively. With these latest advancements, Halcyon elevates the patient experience through shorter imaging sessions, streamlined positioning workflows, and smooth single motion couch adjustment. For patients, these improvements are intended to reduce immobilization time, enhance comfort and minimize stress during treatment.

The system is now fully operational at ICAP, which has already begun treating its first patients using the Halcyon 5.0 setup.

"The combined functionalities of Halcyon 5.0 and Identify 5.0 enable clinicians to deliver high-precision treatments with greater confidence and safety, while enhancing the patient experience through improved efficiency," said Dr Catherine Khamphan, Medical physicist and Head of Research and Development at ICAP. "It is impressive to see how Varian has succeeded in responding to the needs of therapists, physicists, and oncologists with this new radiotherapy platform."

For Dr Pierre Trémolières, Radiation Oncologist and GI specialist at ICAP, "These innovations could open the door to new treatment possibilities in our center, such as dose escalation in adaptive radiotherapy for pancreatic cancer while preserving surrounding organs at risk. Treatment options for pancreatic cancer remain limited, and offering new therapeutic strategies is crucial."

"We are proud to see Institut du Cancer Avignon-Provence, lead the way as the first center in Europe to adopt the Halcyon 5.0 ecosystem," said Virve Sarja, Head of Varian for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This installation reflects our commitment to supporting cancer centers and clinical teams with innovative solutions that elevate precision, improve the patient experience, and make personalized care more accessible. Together, we are shaping a future where radiotherapy is more accessible, more patient-centered, and aligned with the highest standards of care."

2025 VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*Automated beam hold requires the optional Connect IDENTIFY feature.

*An optional feature on Halcyon.

"Halcyon 5.0 and Identify 5.0 are not available for sale in all markets."

QR700032647

About Sainte-Catherine Institut du Cancer Avignon-Provence

Founded in 1946, Sainte-Catherine is a medical institution specializing in cancer screening and treatment. As a private, non-profit healthcare organization recognized as being of public interest, Sainte-Catherine fulfills public service missions in oncology including care, prevention, research, and education.

With the expertise of its clinical teams, advanced technical capabilities, and active clinical research programs, Sainte-Catherine ranks among the leading cancer centers in France.

The institution has been ISO 9001 certified since 2018 for its clinical trial investigations.

Sainte-Catherine has been an affiliated member of Unicancer since 202.

Key Figures 19 500 patients treated per year annually 2 700 new patients 48 000 radiotherapy sessions per year 20 500 chemotherapy sessions per year 36 000 medical consultations annually 101 inpatient beds and 59 outpatient places

About Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210623911/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Kristin Corey

Varian Corporate Communications

Kristin.Corey@varian.com



Karine CHESNEL

Responsable communication mécénat Sainte-Catherine, Institut du Cancer Avignon Provence

Tél.: +33 (0)4 90 27 60 50

k.chesnel@isc84.org