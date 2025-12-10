European survey shows organizations accelerating redesign efforts to unlock speed, resilience, and AI-powered growth.

Key findings

Only 4% of organizations have fully aligned operating models to support their strategic goals.

AI is now the strongest driver of operating model redesign, cited by nearly 70% of executives.

Insufficient data and insights, skill gaps, and lack of adaptability remain the biggest barriers slowing enterprise-wide transformation.

Organizations with mature target operating models outperform peers through clearer decision rights, stronger governance, and faster implementation cycles.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has released a new research study, "Future-ready by design: Reinventing operating models for the AI era." Based on a survey of nearly 400 C-level leaders across Europe and complementary qualitative research, the study shows how organizations are shifting from experimentation to intentional, large-scale transformation of their target operating models (TOMs). The findings point to a clear conclusion: AI and continuous change are redefining organizational performance, and traditional operating models can no longer keep pace.

The study finds that as competitive dynamics accelerate, organizations are redesigning structures, decision cycles, capabilities, and processes to improve responsiveness, strengthen resilience, and unlock new value. Yet only a small share have fully aligned their operating models to support AI adoption and real-time decision-making. Many leaders report progress on strategy and investment, but gaps in governance, talent, accountability, and cross-functional collaboration continue to limit overall impact.

"Organizations can no longer rely on static models built for predictable environments," said Rémy Sergent, Partner at BearingPoint. "Our research shows that future-ready companies are rethinking how work gets done. They are redesigning their operating models so teams can move faster, collaborate more effectively, and use AI in ways that enhance both decision-making and customer value."

Technology acceleration and talent transformation set the pace

The study finds that technology acceleration is now the strongest driver of operating model redesign. 69% of respondents cite new technology/ artificial Intelligence as their top strategic driver, while 49% point to the evolving customer expectations. At the same time, organizations face shifting expectations around transparency, compliance, and sustainability, creating pressure to modernize at speed.

Leaders also recognize that transformation depends on people. Talent development, cross-functional teaming, and cultural change are seen as essential, yet they remain among the slowest-moving components of TOM redesign. Many organizations identify capability building, data literacy, and leadership alignment as critical but underdeveloped.

Only 4% report fully aligned, future-ready operating models

Despite widespread transformation activity, the study reveals a significant readiness gap. While 70% of respondents assess themselves as well-prepared for future demands, only 4% say their operating model is fully aligned to support their strategic goals. Key barriers include fragmented governance, inconsistent accountability, outdated processes, and limited integration between business and IT.

Three characteristics distinguish organizations that lead in TOM maturity:

A clear strategy connected directly to operating model choices

Enterprise-wide governance and performance systems that reinforce behaviors

Integrated customer, data, and technology architectures that enable scale

These leaders demonstrate higher speed, clearer decision rights, and stronger alignment between strategy and execution.

A blueprint for future-ready operating models

The BearingPoint study outlines five imperatives for organizations building next-generation operating models:

Unite corporate and business strategy through the TOM



Focus on leadership alignment and cultural readiness



Define roles, decision rights, and performance systems that reinforce accountability



Digitalize and streamline processes to reduce friction and enable scale



Build data and technology foundations that activate AI across the enterprise





"Technology is only one part of the transformation story," said Tobias Liebscher, Partner at BearingPoint. "Organizations that succeed take a holistic approach. They align their structure, processes, people, and culture so AI and data can deliver measurable results. The future will be shaped by companies that design their operating models for adaptability, not just efficiency."

A call to act with intention and discipline

The study concludes that leading organizations are adopting a continuous evolution mindset. Rather than treating operating models as periodic redesigns, they view them as dynamic, modular systems that must flex with market changes. This shift demands strong governance, coherent leadership, and disciplined implementation.

Organizations that move now will be positioned to convert AI potential into business impact, strengthen resilience, and unlock scalability across functions. Those that delay risk falling behind as speed, data-centricity, and cross-functional collaboration become the defining drivers of future performance.

About the study

The "Future-ready by design: Reinventing operating models for the AI era" study is based on a quantitative survey of 392 C-level executives across Europe, qualitative interviews with senior transformation leaders, and insights from BearingPoint's global operating model advisory practice. The study examines the evolving role of technology, talent, governance, and culture in building operating models that can deliver speed, resilience, and sustainable performance in the AI era.

