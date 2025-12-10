Fanplayr, a global leader in AI-driven personalization and behavioral data intelligence, today announced the launch of Verada AI Tags, a transformative new capability that enriches e-commerce product catalogs with human-like understanding-dramatically improving product discovery, relevance, and revenue lift for e-commerce.

Verada AI Tags introduce a new intelligence layer that automatically interprets products the way a human shopper would. Instead of relying solely on traditional category structures or rigid attribute data, the system generates contextual, intuitive tags that reflect real shopper intent-for example:

"Beach vacation outfit"

"Minimalist home office"

"Soft organic newborn essentials"

"Running gear for cold weather"

These AI-generated tags help shoppers find what they want, not just what they explicitly search for, closing a major gap in product discovery-especially for retailers with large or complex catalogs.

Unlocking Discovery, Engagement, and Revenue

Powered by Fanplayr's Verada AI infrastructure, Verada AI Tags deliver major benefits for brands:

Enhanced Product Discovery

Surfaces products traditional hierarchies overlook

Helps shoppers explore more intuitively

Improves engagement and browsing depth

Revenue Acceleration

Increases product findability more add-to-cart events

Enables scalable cross-sell and theme-based merchandising

Grows average order value with more relevant recommendations

Merchandising at Scale

No manual tagging or rules needed

Instantly launch theme-based campaigns

Provide rich analytics on tag coverage, impact, and shopper behavior

A Turnkey Upgrade for Retailers

Verada AI Tags work across global product catalogs, in any language, and integrate seamlessly with Fanplayr's existing product recommendation and personalization suite. Retailers can deploy:

Tag List Widget on product pages

on product pages Tag Explorer Page , an entirely new browse paradigm

, an entirely new browse paradigm Analytics dashboards for tag insights and performance

No new integration work is required beyond a standard product catalog feed.

"Verada AI Tags represent a step-change in how retailers understand and present their products," said Simon Yencken, CEO of Fanplayr. "For years, brands have been constrained by rigid categories and keyword-based search. With Verada AI Tags, we're giving them a new intelligence layer that sees products the way real shoppers do-contextually, intuitively, and with nuance. This is one of the most impactful advancements in our platform, and we believe it will redefine product discovery and personalization for modern commerce."

Availability

Verada AI Tags are now available globally to all Fanplayr customers. Existing clients can activate the feature through their Customer Success Manager.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in AI-powered personalization, behavioral data analytics, and real-time customer experience optimization. Through its Verada AI platform, Fanplayr enables brands to deliver contextually relevant experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and revenue across digital channels. Fanplayr operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, supporting leading global retailers and e-commerce brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210829831/en/

Contacts:

Emma Tonge

Phone number: (+44) 7849 127037