Matrixport Appoints Dominik Oggenfuss as Chief Executive Officer of Matrixport Asset Management AG

Seasoned finance leader to drive company's next phase of growth and innovation

ZURICH, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominik Oggenfuss as Chief Executive Officer of Matrixport Asset Management AG, effective today.

Dominik was previously a partner at Welsbach Holdings, bringing extensive experience in strategic advisory, venture and alternative investments. His expertise in business development and investor relations is complemented by executive education programs at Harvard Business School. With over 25 years of experience in the finance sector in Asia, Middle East and Europe, Dominik will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives in Switzerland, oversee investment operations, and drive innovation across the rapidly evolving digital asset and traditional finance landscape.

"With our Swiss asset management platform in place, Matrixport Asset Management is entering its next phase focused on scaling an institution-grade business across Europe. Dominik's appointment reflects our priorities in strengthening investment capabilities and building a long-term presence in key European markets." said John Ge, CEO of Matrixport Group.

"I am honored to join Matrixport Asset Management AG as CEO and I look forward to working with the talented team. Being part of Matrixport Group, a global digital asset player in Asia, I am convinced we can deliver innovative investment solutions, strengthen client relationships, and expand Matrixport Group's presence in both traditional and digital asset markets in Switzerland and beyond." said Dominik Oggenfuss.

Other Key Personnel Appointments

Friedrich Herzog will be appointed Chief Investment Officer. Previously serving as Head of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager, Friedrich brings over a decade of expertise in managing both quantitative and discretionary strategies across multiple asset classes, complemented by strong technical and cross-asset experience. He has held positions at leading firms including Goldman Sachs and Omers Capital in New York, US. In his new role, Friedrich will continue to lead portfolio management and investment research, further advancing the company's standing in the sector.

Hui Wang will assume responsibility as Chief Operating Officer in addition to her current position as Chief Compliance Officer. Hui will oversee operations, technology, risk and compliance. Joined Matrixport Group in 2019, Hui previously worked as Senior Compliance Officer at UBS, Credit Suisse, and Bank Julius Baer, brings extensive experience in operational leadership and regulatory compliance.

Recent Strategic Milestone: Expansion into Europe

In 2024, Matrixport expanded into the European crypto asset management market through its 100% acquisition of licensed Swiss manager Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG. Following the all-cash acquisition, the firm was renamed Matrixport Asset Management AG, providing the Group with institutional-grade capabilities, FINMA-authorized asset management, and enhanced reach into key European markets under applicable regulatory regimes.

About Matrixport Asset Management AG

Matrixport Asset Management AG is a FINMA-authorized Manager of Collective Investment, bridging traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of regulated products, including funds, ETPs, AMCs, and discretionary asset management, providing institutional-grade security and compliant products for its clients.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a global leading one-stop digital asset financial services platform that bridges traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem through technology and regulatory compliance. The company has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion and has established a licensed and regulated presence across major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With seven offices worldwide, Matrixport manages more than US$7 billion in assets, facilitates monthly trading volumes exceeding US$7 billion, with cumulative interest payments surpassing US$2 billion. Its platform offers a comprehensive range of digital financial services including custody, wealth and yield management, structured products, and trading solutions for global clients.

Guided by the principles of compliance, resilience, technology-driven innovation, and security, Matrixport has built a robust global compliance framework and a multi-layered risk management and security infrastructure, supported by a worldwide licensing footprint. As a Group, and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport holds a Hong Kong Trust Company License and Money Lender License, a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) registration, a Swiss FINMA asset management license, and a Financial Services Licence (FSL) in Bhutan. It is also an FCA-authorised appointed representative in the United Kingdom and a member of Switzerland's FINMA-recognised SRO-VFQ, while its subsidiary, Fly Wing, is licensed as a Major Payment Institution in Singapore. Upholding its mission to "make global assets safer and more accessible," Matrixport continues to advance the global development of digital financial infrastructure and has been recognised on the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn Index" and the "2025 Singapore FinTech Unicorn List."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529911/Matrixport_2024_2025_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matrixport-appoints-dominik-oggenfuss-as-chief-executive-officer-of-matrixport-asset-management-ag-302637395.html