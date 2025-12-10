Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 10-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited 28179747 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GG00BGDYDZ69 -- Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 50000000 Floating Rate Notes due 10/12/2027; fully paid; Debt and debt-like securities XS3209308041 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 3.533% Green Notes due 10/12/2037; fully paid; (Represented 900000000 by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral Debt and debt-like securities XS3247584611 -- multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 18000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B579F325 -- 60000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B43VDT70 -- 31000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B579F325 -- 4000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B40QP990 -- Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 224000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4ND3602 -- 295000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4ND3602 -- 9300 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4556L06 -- 130000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- 75000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4NCWG09 -- 40000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4LHWP62 -- 1155000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4NCWG09 -- Issuer Name: SSP Group PLC 2711000 Ordinary shares of 1 17/200 pence each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial GB00BGBN7C04 -- companies) Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 750000000 4 1/4% Treasury Stock due 07/06/2032; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB0004893086 -- Issuer Name: The Schiehallion Fund Limited 1025203907 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GG00BJ0CDD21 -- Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 1210000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; Debt and debt-like securities DE000A2T0VU5 -- fully paid 202000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; Debt and debt-like securities DE000A2T0VU5 -- fully paid Issuer Name: Hansa Investment Company Limited 28264460 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds BMG428941162 -- 56528920 'A' non-voting ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid Non-equity shares and BMG428941089 -- non-voting equity shares Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 75000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully Debt and debt-like securities FR0013416716 -- paid Issuer Name: Ondo InsurTech Plc 9211200 Ordinary shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BNVVGD77 -- Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 12500 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully Debt and debt-like securities XS3087774306 -- paid Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 160000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH287 -- 18000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH394 -- Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 50000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2376095068 -- Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 3300 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BLD4ZL17 -- Issuer Name: Mayflower Acquisition Limited 49507500 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Equity shares (shell VGG59Y661097 -- companies) 50007500 Warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares of No Par Value Warrants, options and other VGG59Y661170 -- miscellaneous securities Issuer Name: The Generation Essentials Group Class A Ordinary Shares of USD0.0000000264856557377049 Equity shares (international 44175159 each; fully paid commercial companies KYG382681016 -- secondary listing) Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 300000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2940466316 -- Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 6828000 Securities due 05/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised derivatives GB00BJRSPC66 -- denominations of GBP1.00 each) 2000000 Securities due 10/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3153221976 -- securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 2000000 Securities due 10/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3153222198 -- securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 47100 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY328 -- 72500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKK82 -- 28500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DK975 -- 20000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKC09 -- 2000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKH53 -- 6500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B78DPL57 -- 14800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2NFTS64 -- 24500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9QD91 -- 165500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB334 -- 11592974 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9Q956 -- 3000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DLX86 -- 6200 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB441 -- 263500 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXQ89 -- 50500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXX56 -- 5000 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BP2PWW32 -- 8000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYF40 -- 1671900 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYG56 -- 1440200 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYB02 -- 72000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B78CGV99 -- 12500 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY989 -- 18900 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BYQY3Z98 -- Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 10500 Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities Debt and debt-like securities XS3103698299 -- due 15/09/2075; fully paid Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 5000 db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B5840F36 -- Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 34000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS2W53 -- 4000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN2CJ301 -- 427 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B588CD74 -- 100000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; Debt and debt-like securities JE00BQRFDY49 -- fully paid 4100 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3002 -- 20000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3770 -- 475000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3333 -- Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 11000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B766LB87 -- Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 130000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843223 -- 6000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully Debt and debt-like securities XS2771643025 -- paid 12000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2819844387 -- 400000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843736 -- Leveraged; fully paid 70000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2425848053 -- 5800 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00BYTYHN28 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 410832 EQS News ID: 2242756 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242756&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)