Mittwoch, 10.12.2025
Neuer Lithium-Schock: China-Mine bleibt dicht - Lithiumpreise explodieren
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
10-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

10/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                    Listing Category       ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited 
 
28179747   Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid         Equity shares (transition)  GG00BGDYDZ69 --  

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
50000000   Floating Rate Notes due 10/12/2027; fully paid;       Debt and debt-like securities XS3209308041 --  
       (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) 

Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 
 
       3.533% Green Notes due 10/12/2037; fully paid; (Represented 
900000000   by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral    Debt and debt-like securities XS3247584611 --  
       multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
18000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities IE00B579F325 --  
 
60000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid   Debt and debt-like securities IE00B43VDT70 --  
 
31000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities IE00B579F325 --  
 
4000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities IE00B40QP990 --  

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
224000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4ND3602 --  
 
295000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4ND3602 --  
 
9300     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid             Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4556L06 --  
 
130000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
 
75000     Physical Silver ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4NCWG09 --  
 
40000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4LHWP62 --  
 
1155000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4NCWG09 --  

Issuer Name: SSP Group PLC 
 
2711000    Ordinary shares of 1 17/200 pence each; fully paid     Equity shares (commercial   GB00BGBN7C04 --  
                                     companies) 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
750000000   4 1/4% Treasury Stock due 07/06/2032; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities GB0004893086 --  

Issuer Name: The Schiehallion Fund Limited 
 
1025203907  Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid         Closed-ended investment funds GG00BJ0CDD21 --  

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
1210000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080;  Debt and debt-like securities DE000A2T0VU5 --  
       fully paid 
 
 
202000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080;  Debt and debt-like securities DE000A2T0VU5 --  
       fully paid 

Issuer Name: Hansa Investment Company Limited 
 
28264460   Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid           Closed-ended investment funds BMG428941162 --  
 
56528920   'A' non-voting ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid    Non-equity shares and     BMG428941089 --  
                                     non-voting equity shares 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
75000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully  Debt and debt-like securities FR0013416716 --  
       paid 

Issuer Name: Ondo InsurTech Plc 
 
9211200    Ordinary shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid         Equity shares (transition)  GB00BNVVGD77 --  

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
12500     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully Debt and debt-like securities XS3087774306 --  
       paid 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
160000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH287 --  
 
18000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH394 --  

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
50000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid       Debt and debt-like securities XS2376095068 --  

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
3300     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BLD4ZL17 --  

Issuer Name: Mayflower Acquisition Limited 
 
49507500   Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid         Equity shares (shell     VGG59Y661097 --  
                                     companies) 
 
 
50007500   Warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares of No Par Value  Warrants, options and other  VGG59Y661170 --  
                                     miscellaneous securities 

Issuer Name: The Generation Essentials Group 
 
       Class A Ordinary Shares of USD0.0000000264856557377049   Equity shares (international 
44175159   each; fully paid                      commercial companies     KYG382681016 --  
                                     secondary listing) 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
300000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities XS2940466316 --  

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
6828000    Securities due 05/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered in    Securitised derivatives    GB00BJRSPC66 --  
       denominations of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
2000000    Securities due 10/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by   Securitised derivatives    XS3153221976 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
2000000    Securities due 10/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by   Securitised derivatives    XS3153222198 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
47100     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY328 --  
 
72500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKK82 --  
 
28500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid     Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DK975 --  
 
20000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKC09 --  
 
2000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid      Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKH53 --  
 
6500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities JE00B78DPL57 --  
 
14800     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2NFTS64 --  
 
24500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9QD91 --  
 
165500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid             Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB334 --  
 
11592974   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9Q956 --  
 
3000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DLX86 --  
 
6200     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB441 --  
 
263500    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXQ89 --  
 
50500     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXX56 --  
 
5000     WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like securities JE00BP2PWW32 --  
 
8000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid           Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYF40 --  
 
1671900    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYG56 --  
 
1440200    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYB02 --  
 
72000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid           Debt and debt-like securities JE00B78CGV99 --  
 
12500     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY989 --
18900     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities JE00BYQY3Z98 --  

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
10500     Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities  Debt and debt-like securities XS3103698299 --  
       due 15/09/2075; fully paid 

Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 
 
5000     db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B5840F36 --  

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
34000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS2W53 --  
 
4000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN2CJ301 --  
 
427      WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid         Debt and debt-like securities JE00B588CD74 --  
 
100000    WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities;   Debt and debt-like securities JE00BQRFDY49 --  
       fully paid 
 
 
4100     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3002 --  
 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3770 --  
 
475000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid           Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3333 --  

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
11000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities JE00B766LB87 --  

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
130000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843223 --  
 
6000     WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully   Debt and debt-like securities XS2771643025 --  
       paid 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid     Debt and debt-like securities XS2819844387 --  
 
400000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily    Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843736 --  
       Leveraged; fully paid 
 
 
70000     WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2425848053 --  
 
5800     WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00BYTYHN28 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410832 
EQS News ID:  2242756 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242756&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
