Acciona Energia says the Aldoga Solar Farm has entered full commercial operations as Queensland accelerates large-scale renewable buildout.From pv magazine Australia Spanish developer Acciona Energia has completed the commissioning and start of commercial operations of the 380 MW Aldoga Solar Farm near the industrial city of Gladstone on the central Queensland coast. The AUD 500 million ($331.9 million) project, located about 20 km northwest of Gladstone and 560 km north of Brisbane, is now operating at full capacity, generating clean electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately ...

