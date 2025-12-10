The Chinese company said its Power Max 1800 SE has a rated power of 1.8 kW and a surge power of 2.4 kW. It weighs 15.5 kg and measures 39 cm x 23 cm x 25.4 cm.Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oscal has launched a new portable energy storage system. The Power Max 1800 SE packs a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cell with a capacity of 1,024 Wh. On the output side, it has a rated power of 1.8 kW and a surge power of 2.4 kW. "Weighing only 15.5 kg, this compact unit is perfect for home backup, camping, and RV life," the company said in a statement. "Equipped with 10 output ports, including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...