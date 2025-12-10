Tyk, the independent UK software company powering millions of digital transactions worldwide, is marking its tenth anniversary with B Corp certification a milestone that recognises a decade of growth built on purpose, not hype.

Founded in London in 2014 by Martin Buhr, Tyk began as a one-man side project and has grown into a company of 150 people in 30 countries. Its API management platform now underpins the digital infrastructure of banks, retailers and telcos across more than 100 markets including NatWest, SoundCloud, Zeiss, T-Mobile and Dollar General, powering over 100 million people's financial transactions daily.

From its inception, Tyk has challenged the conventions of the tech industry. It built a profitable business without offices or a "growth at all costs" mentality, long before remote-first work became mainstream. The company has since codified those values into a model designed for sustainability: unlimited paid holiday, one-to-one coaching for all employees, paid volunteering time, generous parental leave, and sabbaticals after five years. Founder and CEO Martin Buhr explains:

"When we started Tyk, we wanted to show that a tech company could scale globally without losing its soul. Being remote-first was part of that, but so was how we treated people: with trust, transparency and fairness. Ten years later, becoming a B Corp feels like validation that we've always been building the right way."

The B Corp certification process, which measures social and environmental performance alongside transparency and accountability, has helped Tyk strengthen and benchmark its approach to responsible business. Buhr continued:

"Tech culture has often rewarded speed over care. We've always believed the opposite: that resilience comes from responsibility. As we enter the next decade, our challenge is to keep pushing that balance: to build powerful infrastructure for the AI era, without compromising on the principles that got us here."

A decade of doing things differently

Remote from day one : building a diverse workforce across 30 countries.

: building a diverse workforce across 30 countries. Radical responsibility : outcomes, not hours, with paid sabbaticals after five years.

: outcomes, not hours, with paid sabbaticals after five years. Wellbeing as infrastructure : one-to-one coaching and counselling for all employees.

: one-to-one coaching and counselling for all employees. Community built in : paid volunteering time, wherever staff live.

: paid volunteering time, wherever staff live. B Corp by choice: accountability hard-coded into the business model.

Tyk was founded in London in 2014 with a mission to connect every system in the world. Today, leading global enterprises rely on Tyk to deliver exceptional API experiences across sectors and continents. Tyk powers over 100 million people's transactions daily. Co-founders Martin Buhr, James Hirst and Andrew Murray continue to lead innovation in API management and governance.

Tyk was recently named among the Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies and recognised by Tech Nation's Future Fifty as one of the UK's most promising scale-ups.

