Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Lithium-Schock: China-Mine bleibt dicht - Lithiumpreise explodieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.6791 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26145702 
 
CODE: MWOZ LN 
 
ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000QIF5N15 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MWOZ LN 
LEI Code:   213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 
Sequence No.: 410873 
EQS News ID:  2243040 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.