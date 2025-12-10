Australian biotech All G has raised over A$10 million in a convertible note round ahead of its Series B raise, injecting additional capital for commercial-scale production of its first bovine lactoferrin product due to launch in Q1 2026.

In parallel, All G and French global bioactives leader Armor Protéines have established a joint venture (JV) to produce and commercialise human and bovine lactoferrin.

One of the most powerful functional milk proteins, lactoferrin's antimicrobial properties and ability to support iron absorption have led to applications across infant nutrition, nutraceuticals, personal care, and therapeutics.

The JV will combine All G's world-leading precision fermentation platform and deep scientific capabilities, with Armor Protéines' expertise in high-value, bioactive functional milk proteins, to transform how lactoferrin is made, purchased and consumed. The inclusion of human lactoferrin in the JV represents a pathway to creating infant formulas that more closely reflect the protein profile of breast milk.

A new way to meet global lactoferrin demand

Lactoferrin is a multifunctional protein found in both human and cow's milk. It offers health benefits across the lifespan, playing critical roles in immune function, iron homeostasis, and gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Lactoferrin is traditionally extracted from cow's milk, requiring thousands of litres of milk to yield just one kilogram of lactoferrin. As a result, lactoferrin remains one of the most expensive functional ingredients and is used only in a limited proportion of infant formula products, primarily in premium and super premium formulations.

The development of recombinant lactoferrin as an alternative to animal-based production has long been constrained by technical barriers notably replicating native glycosylation patterns and achieving yields sufficient for commercial viability. All G has overcome these hurdles, enabling the production of lactoferrin with high purity, consistent quality, scalable production, and ultimately greater global accessibility.

Bringing human milk proteins to market

All G's human lactoferrin will be bio-equivalent to the native form with greater than 95% purity. As the company's first recombinant human milk protein, it marks a step toward improving early life nutrition, bringing infant formula closer to the composition of human milk.

Armor Protéines' deep expertise in bioactives, large-scale ingredient manufacturing and commercialization of infant formula ingredients, and long-standing relationships with world-leading nutrition companies position the JV to scale human lactoferrin production rapidly and reliably across global nutrition markets.

Progressing quickly to commercial launch

Pilot-scale production of All G's recombinant bovine lactoferrin is already complete. The company has already self-affirmed GRAS status for adult nutrition sales in the US and approval for personal care sales in China, with further filings underway.

About All G

All G is an Australian biotech developing next-generation human and bovine milk proteins using precision fermentation technology. Focusing on high-value recombinant proteins, the company has filed multiple patents covering its proprietary compositions and processes, including micelle assembly, scalable manufacture, and applications in human milk compositions.

All G's first product, a bovine lactoferrin powder, will launch in late 2025 and will be followed by human lactoferrin in early 2026.

About Armor Protéines

Armor Protéines, a subsidiary of Savencia Fromage Dairy, is a global producer of lactoferrin, supplying high-purity proteins to the infant formula, adult nutrition, and health supplement industries for over 30 years. Armor Protéines' long-standing customer relationships, scientific expertise and deep experience in distribution make it a preferred partner for next-generation nutrition ingredients.

