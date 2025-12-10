Risen Energy Co., Ltd.: 3GWh! Risen Energy Secures New Global Energy Storage Deal!

NINGBO, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Risen Energy announced the signing of a 3 GWh energy storage system cooperation MOU with WEG, a leading Brazilian industrial giant. Pursuant to the MOU, Risen Energy will supply WEG with advanced utility-scale and commercial & industrial ESS from 2026 to 2028, supporting global energy structure optimization and the green, low-carbon transition.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Santa Catarina, Brazil, WEG is one of Latin America's largest electrical equipment manufacturers, with operations spanning over 140 countries worldwide. The company has deep expertise in renewable energy, industrial energy efficiency, and smart grid technologies. In recent years, WEG has actively expanded into energy storage and integrated energy services, aiming to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy infrastructure across global markets.

Risen Storage has been dedicated to the lithium battery industry for 20 years, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services. Its products include PCS, BMS, EMS, C&I, and Utility-Scale ESS. Notably, its Energy Storage Battery System was the first in China to achieve UL9540A certification in both the U.S. and China. Through the deep integration of 4S technology, Risen Storage has developed self-engineered BESS solutions for all applications. These solutions are applicable in renewable energy integration, peak shaving, frequency regulation, demand response, backup power, microgrids, and other applications. The company remains committed to transforming the energy landscape through technological innovation.

This strategic partnership not only marks a critical step forward for Risen Energy and WEG in building next-generation power systems but also represents a truly global collaboration. Risen Energy will supply ESS for WEG's projects across multiple regions-including South America, North America, Europe, Africa, and Australia-signaling an upgrade from regional cooperation to a comprehensive global strategic alignment. In fact, Risen Energy and WEG have a long-standing partnership in the photovoltaic sector. This expanded collaboration into energy storage underscores WEG's renewed confidence in Risen Energy's technical capabilities and global delivery track record.

From bringing stable electricity to remote villages in South America and lighting up thousands of households, to enabling energy transitions for industrial parks in North America; from supporting residential solar-plus-storage systems in Europe to empowering off-grid communities in Africa with green microgrids-Risen Energy's business now spans more than 90 countries and regions worldwide. Moving forward, Risen Energy will continue to partner with WEG and other global collaborators, leveraging its safe, reliable, and fully in-house developed solar-plus-storage technologies to deploy green energy solutions across diverse regions and applications-accelerating the global transition toward a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842496/WEG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3gwh-risen-energy-secures-new-global-energy-storage-deal-302637717.html