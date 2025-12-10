Linear Minerals Corp. acquires the Kipawa West Rare Earth Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE:LINE)(OTCID:LINMF)(WKN:A40 Y3E) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest into the Kipawa West rare earth Property in the administrative region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec, Canada.

The newly acquired property consists of 53 map designated claims mining claims covering an approximate area of 3,000 hectares located approximately 30 km east of the town Témiscaming and roughly 140 km south of the mining center of Rouyn-Noranda. The strategic mineral exploration license is located about 15 km to the west of the Kipawa rare earth deposit in Quebec. Eight property claims have been approved; 45 are pending approval from MRNF Quebec. This land position places the Company in an important active district recognized for its rare earth enrichment, favorable geology, and increasing investor attention.

The Kipawa West claims cover peralkaline syenites with associated gneisses, amphibolites, calc-silicate rocks, marbles, and peralkaline gneissic granites of the Grenville Province of southwestern Quebec. This region has long been regarded as one prospective for rare earth elements exploration, characterized by unique alkaline intrusive complexes and well-documented critical mineral showings. Historical sediment sampling within the Property area indicate anomalous cerium and lanthanum values.

Within the Kipawa Complex, the nearby Kipawa Rare Earth deposit contains historic NI 43-101 resources last updated in a Feasibility Study published on September 04, 2013. The deposit is noted as being relatively rich in heavy rare earths (HREE), which are among the most desirable REEs for many high-tech and clean-energy uses. The project was originally explored by Matamec Explorations Inc. in partnership with Toyotsu Rare Earth Canada Inc (TRECAN).

Cautionary Statement: Readers are cautioned that the above information is taken from the publicly available sources and any reference to the Kipawa Deposit is provided for geological context only. The presence of mineral resources on an adjacent property does not indicate that similar mineralization or resource potential exists on the Company's property. Additional exploration work would be required to determine whether comparable mineralization is present.

With this acquisition, Linear Minerals strengthens its mission to identify and develop high-value critical mineral assets in politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is reviewing historical data and preparing an initial work program, including mapping, sampling, and geophysical studies to define target areas for drilling.

Transaction details:

Pursuant to the Kipawa West rare-earth Property option agreement from an arm's length seller and the Company, dated December 9th, 2025 ("Effective date"), the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims by completing the following common share issuances and exploration expenditures as follows:

Issuing the following common shares to the Optionor, subject to the approval of the regulatory bodies as follows: 1,000,000 shares, issued upon the execution of the option agreement; An additional 1,500,000 shares issued on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date. An additional 2,000,000 shares issued on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date.

The Company incurring the following exploration expenditures on the property as follows: $250,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date; An additional $500,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date. An additional $500,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date.



The Optionor will retain a 2.0 % GMR from any future production.

The issuance of the common shares is subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The common shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day for their date of issuance.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Gurminder Sangha"

CEO, Director

