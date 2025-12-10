Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Unveil New VENUS Energy Storage Systems at the EnerGaïa Forum 2025

MONTPELLIER, France, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a leading global innovator in energy storage solutions, is presenting its latest next-generation advancements in energy storage and smart charging with the new VENUS products at the EnerGaïa renewable energy forum in Montpellier, at booth B29 in Hall B3.

MARSTEK VENUS G: 500V V-Boost Stackable 5kW AC-Coupled ESS

MARSTEK VENUS G is a powerful 5kW bidirectional, AC-coupled energy storage system designed for advanced home energy management. Featuring a 10kW peak output and 7.5kW AC PV input, it is highly compatible with Enphase, SolarEdge and other PV systems. It allows flexible expansion from 5kWh up to 30kWh, while 500V V-Boost technology ensures every battery unit is individually controlled, preventing imbalance. With sub-10ms backup switching, Wirelite easy wiring, and smart app monitoring, VENUS G offers a future-ready storage solution for seamless integration and maximum efficiency.

7kW Single-Phase EV AC Charger For MARSTEK MARS I PLUS

Designed to work seamlessly with the MARS I PLUS system, MARSTEK's single-phase 7kW EV charger offers adjustable power from 1.4kW to 7.4kW with automatic load balancing. Its IP54 & IK10 protection ensure durability for both indoor and outdoor use. Featuring one-cable connection, ISO 15118 hardware readiness, it's engineered for safe, flexible, and future-proof EV integration.

MARSTEK VENUS D (AC Version): Stackable Plug-in ESS with 2.5 kW AC-Coupling

MARSTEK VENUS D (AC Version) provides 2.5kW bidirectional on-grid power and 2.5kW backup capability in a compact, stackable design. Each module offers 2.56kWh and can be expanded up to 15.36kWh. Fully compatible with all existing solar systems, it utilizes AI-powered forecasting and time-of-use optimization to reduce energy bills while maximizing efficiency. Its smart meter integration ensures precise energy flow management for self-consumption and grid compliance.

Join MARSTEK at EnerGaïa Forum 2025 - Hall B3, Booth B29 - to experience our latest innovations up close. Beyond these launches, MARSTEK will also showcase its Balcony ESS range (VENUS A, D, and E with Smartbox) and Residential ESS solutions, including the MARS I PLUS single -phase and the VENUS X.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global innovator in energy storage, integrating R&D and manufacturing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Its portfolio spans residential and balcony ESS, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

