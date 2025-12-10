Taaleri Oyj: Garantia expands into international markets with credit risk insurance

10.12.2025 09:30:00 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Investor News

TAALERI PLC | INVESTOR NEWS | 10 DECEMBER 2025 AT 9:30 (EET)

Garantia expands into international markets with credit risk insurance

Garantia has launched its international credit risk insurance operations by offering non-payment insurance in the Nordic countries. The company completed its first non-payment insurance transaction outside Finland in autumn 2025, marking an important milestone in Garantia's growth strategy.

Non-payment insurance protects lenders against losses arising from non-payment by borrowers. By using this insurance, lenders can manage credit risks within their loan portfolios, and its application increases their lending capacity. Non-payment insurance is particularly utilised in corporate lending and structured finance as an alternative to loan syndication or other risk transfer arrangements.

"I am pleased with our first steps in international markets with a product that has significant growth potential in the Nordics. Non-payment insurance has grown into a major segment in European markets over the past 15 years. Its key advantages include cost efficiency and simplicity. In Finland, Garantia has been insuring credit risk since 1993," says Henrik Allonen, Chief Executive Officer of Garantia.

"Expanding Garantia's business is a central part of Taaleri's growth strategy, and internationalisation is one of the company's strategic priorities for the 2026-2028 strategy period. I am pleased that Garantia is progressing systematically towards international markets and strengthening its position both domestically and abroad," says Ilkka Laurila, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleri Plc.

Looking ahead, Garantia aims to expand into new markets and develop its product portfolio to meet the needs of international clients. The company sees strong potential particularly in the Nordics, where financial markets are seeking new solutions for risk management and efficient capital utilisation.

Additional information:

Henrik Allonen, CEO, Garantia, +358 20 747 9841, henrik.allonen@garantia.fi

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, Taaleri Plc, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.taaleri.com

About Garantia

Garantia is a non-life insurance company specialising in credit risk insurance, including mortgage guarantees and corporate guarantees. The total insurance exposure amounts to EUR 1.7 bn. The international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed Garantia's credit rating at A- with stable outlook. Garantia is part of Taaleri Group.

www.garantia.fi/en

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com