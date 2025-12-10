Slovenian Tourist Board published an article exploring the highlights in Slovenia 2026

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, Slovenia invites travelers - and storytellers - to explore a year rich in cultural milestones, outdoor adventures and experiences that redefine slow, meaningful travel. With the Slovenian Tourist Board at the helm, the country showcases everything from a centuries-old passion play to world-class architecture, from cycling legends to blooming meadows and new spaces for remote work, offering endless inspiration between the Alps and the Adriatic.

Every six years, the medieval town of Škofja Loka transforms into a vast open-air stage for the Škofja Loka Passion Play(March 21-April 19, 2026), a UNESCO-inscribed masterpiece of theathre and devotion. More than a thousand locals join together to recreate this 18th-century dramatic procession.

In Bled, a new architectural and cultural landmark opens in summer 2026: the Muzej Lah, designed by David Chipperfield Architects. Housing the Lah Collection, it bridges Alpine serenity with contemporary art and design.

Named Europe's Best Cultural Heritage Town2026, Ptuj - Slovenia's oldest town -embodies living tradition. Its Roman heritage, vibrant festivals, including Kurentovanje- the largest Shrovetide carnival recognised by UNESCO for its ritual of chasing away winter - make Ptuj one of the country's most atmospheric historic towns.

Sport enthusiasts can look forward to the European Road Cycling Championships in Ljubljanaand Primož Roglic, it's both a sporting milestone and an invitation to discover Slovenia's world-class cycling routes.

Across the country, a wave of new openings - from the Kneipp-inspired NaturHotel Snovik to Slovenia's first family hotel in Olimje - will further enrich Slovenia's boutique hospitality scene. New Slovenia Unique Experiences- from mushroom foragingin Bovec, stepping into the preserved 19th-century Pelikan photography studioin Celje, uncovering the secrets of the UNESCO Krokarvirgin forest in Kocevsko, to exploring the world of beekeepingin Novo mesto - invite visitors to slow down, connect and participate.

And for those seeking balance between work and wanderlust, Slovenia now offers a digital nomad visa, making it easier than ever to live and work amid its natural beauty.

For journalists and visitors alike, who are in search of authentic European stories that blend heritage, innovation, and sustainability, Slovenia in 2026 offers a year's worth of inspiration.

Explore the full list of 2026 highlights

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14d333df-64d5-4a3f-9553-6b14971bdc84

press@slovenia.info