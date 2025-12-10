Hims & Hers Health, Inc: Hims & Hers Brings Comprehensive Weight Loss Programme to the UK

Expansion Debuts Hers, Unlocking Personalised Care for British Women

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hims & Hers is deepening its commitment to the UK by bringing access to its comprehensive Weight Loss Programme to customers. This expansion includes the official introduction of the Hers platform, helping eligible women across the UK receive access to this holistic weight management care.

Sixty four percent of UK adults are overweight or living with obesity, yet access to GLP-1 treatment plans remains challenging on the NHS, and via the private sector due to surging demand and escalating costs. Removing barriers to care, the Hims & Hers digital platform provides eligible British women and men seamless access to its comprehensive, doctor-designed Weight Loss Programme.

Following a thorough, and clinically robust intake assessment conducted by GMC-registered doctors, eligible customers now have access to transparent pricing and personalised weight management programmes, which may include branded GLP-1 options, such as Mounjaro or Wegovy, and the oral non-prescription treatment option, Orlos. Licensed clinicians assess each individual's medical history, suitability, and contraindications to guide appropriate treatment decisions. Critically, all customers have access to comprehensive support, including 24/7 care team access and content to help improve nutrition, movement, and sleep-based habits along their weight loss journey. This holistic programme is designed to support long-term health, helping customers manage their weight and adopt sustainable lifestyle habits.

Now for the first time through Hers, women in the UK deemed clinically suitable can access a new standard of weight management care that blends convenience with personalised support at every step of their journey. Hers' customers receive ongoing clinician support through follow-ups and asynchronous messaging, along with treatment adjustments when necessary, keeping care seamless, conversational, and customer-centered. Hers is more than just a telehealth platform; it's where clinical experience meets thoughtful care, resetting women's expectations and standards for comprehensive and convenient care.

"The launch of Hims & Hers' comprehensive Weight Loss Programme and the vital introduction of the Hers platform, our dedicated platform for women, represents a significant deepening of our commitment to the UK," said David Meinertz, GM International of Hims & Hers. "Our doctor-designed treatment plans will complement the NHS by providing accessible, evidence-based, and sustainable long-term weight management care to those who need it, discreetly and conveniently. Our proven model is grounded in clinical excellence, oversight, and convenience, ensuring that every customer receives the thoughtful, thorough, and high-quality care they deserve."

"Obesity is a global epidemic, and the scale of the challenge in the UK requires a comprehensive solution that prioritises long-term health over quick fixes," said Craig Primack MD, Head of Weight Loss at Hims & Hers. "Bringing our trusted, comprehensive approach to the UK will help people lead fuller and healthier lives. And with the launch of the Hers platform, we are ensuring women have access to the dedicated, personalised care they need. Pairing clinically-proven treatments like GLP-1s with holistic support across nutrition and exercise, helps make sustainable weight management achievable for the millions battling obesity today."

Launching its Weight Loss Programme marks the company's continued progress in its mission to make personalised care accessible to millions of people across the UK. Hims & Hers plans to continue to expand into more offerings as demand for access to personalised care continues to grow.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalises health & wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy achievable. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalised care designed for progress. For more information, please visit www.forhims.co.uk and www.forhers.co.uk

