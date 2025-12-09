BEWI ASA: BEWI ASA: CFO transition initiated

After more than 10 years as CFO of BEWI, Marie Danielsson has informed the company that it is time to find her successor. Danielsson will stay with BEWI, but in a different role. To ensure a smooth transition she will continue in the CFO role until a successor is in place and operational. The search for Danielsson's successor is initiated immediately.

"For more than a decade as CFO of BEWI, Marie has been instrumental in the development of BEWI. She has been leading day-to-day operations in parallel with a listing to the Oslo stock exchange, numerous transactions, and securing financing of the group. I would like to personally thank Marie for her valuable contribution. Her leadership and commitment have been highly appreciated, and we are very pleased that she will continue working for the company", says Christian Bekken, CEO of BEWI.

Contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Chief Communications and IR Officer BEWI ASA, tel: +47 9756 1959

About BEWI

BEWI is a leading European provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions. Through a circular business model, the group produces raw materials and end goods, while collecting and recycling used materials into new products.

BEWI's core offering is circular packaging and energy-efficient solutions for the building sector. The group has ambitious targets for profitable growth and for decarbonizing both its customer offering and own operations through increased use of recycled materials and renewable energy sources. Innovation, industry partnership as well as BEWI's people and culture remain at the core, driving long-term value creation.

With its vision to protect people and goods for a better everyday, BEWI is leading the change?towards a circular economy.

BEWI ASA is listed at the Euronext Oslo Børs under ticker BEWI.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules.