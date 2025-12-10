Anzeige
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
10.12.25 | 09:52
19,830 Euro
+0,09 % +0,018
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,81819,83611:03
19,82019,83411:03
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 10:15 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) 
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Dec-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0365 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28233631 
 
CODE: LCCN LN 
 
ISIN: LU1841731745 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LCCN LN 
LEI Code:   549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 
Sequence No.: 410944 
EQS News ID:  2243202 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243202&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.