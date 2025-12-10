Insolation Energy says construction, equipment procurement, and certification steps across its solar cell, module, and aluminum frame facilities in India are moving ahead on schedule as the company scales national manufacturing capacity.From pv magazine India Insolation Energy (INA Solar) has reported progress on its 4.5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and 18,000 metric ton per year aluminum frame facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Civil and pre-engineered building construction for the tunnel-oxidation passivated contact (TOPCon) G12R solar cell lines has begun. Major equipment orders ...

