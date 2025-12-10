PROXYNET INC.: Proxyway Benchmarks, Analyzes the Market of Web Data APIs for AI

The publicly-available report evaluates 11 major web scraping API providers.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Proxyway, the reviewer and researcher of web scraping infrastructure, has released its 2025 annual report on web data APIs.

The report evaluates their ability to access over a dozen protected websites at scale. It also analyzes AI's impact on the broader web data collection industry which, to quote Proxyway's co-founder Adam Dubois, "has found itself at the center of a trillion-dollar gold rush".

Who the Web Scraping API Report Is For

The report benefits businesses which rely on external web data for their operations, whether they deal with e-commerce, market intelligence, or training and deployment of large language models.

It will also be of use to anyone looking to learn about the web scraping ecosystem: its current state, major participants, and future trends.

The Unblocking Benchmark

Proxyway tested 11 major web scraping APIs including Zyte, Oxylabs, Firecrawl, and ScraperAPI.

The list of targets comprised 15 websites: staple data sources like Google and Amazon; popular platforms protected by DataDome, PerimeterX, and other anti-bot systems; as well as emerging targets for web data extraction, namely ChatGPT and YouTube.

Proxyway's benchmark emulated production-scale scenarios which would translate to nearly 26 million monthly requests. The results showed that only four APIs managed to access the targets with a success rate of over 80%. Shein, G2, and Hyatt proved to be the most resilient to web scraping.

AI's Impact on the Industry

The artificial intelligence boom has affected the web scraping industry in profound ways. Unprecedented levels of venture capital activity have kickstarted a new generation of US-based web data companies; this, in turn, has forced the incumbents to adapt both in features and positioning. Leading providers are growing by 50% year over year - one of them hit $300 million annual recurring revenue in 2025.

Multimodal data remains in huge demand, despite the hype cycle shifting from training to interactions through AI agents. At the same time, the market acknowledges that web scraping is getting tougher, both due to a growing bot-prevention industry and companies like Google and Cloudflare taking pains to prevent unauthorized access.

The full report is publicly available on Proxyway's website .

Contact Information

Adam Dubois

Co-Founder

info@proxyway.com





SOURCE: PROXYNET INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proxyway-benchmarks-analyzes-the-market-of-web-data-apis-for-ai-1115811