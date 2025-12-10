Viasat, Inc.: ITA Airways adopts next-generation Iris technology on its flights

Award-winning Iris datalink service is paving the way to trajectory-based operations, which can cut emissions and enhance efficiency for European airlines

ROME, Dec. 10, 2025, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that ITA Airways, Italy's reference carrier, is taking to the sky equipped with Iris technology.

The award-winning European Space Agency (ESA) Iris programme, within ESA Connectivity and Secure Communications, is led by Viasat and takes advantage of next-generation satellite technologies to help modernize Air Traffic Management (ATM).

The service is underpinned by Iris Service Provider and key project partner ESSP, who holds the EASA certification for Iris services provision and has onboarded 19 leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) for the Pre-commercial Flights phase, a crucial validation period ahead of deployment. This phase will conclude by the end of 2025. Starting in 2026, the commercial phase will begin with the goal of onboarding 28 'Single Europan Sky (SES) 2+' ANSPs by 2032, supporting operations of more than 1,100 Iris-capable aircraft flying in Europe.

The Iris programme puts the Single European Sky initiative, which aims to reform ATM in Europe, into action, with ITA Airways one of several airlines leading the way. The Iris capability will initially be rolled out on four ITA Airways Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Iris will enable ITA Airways to unlock increased operational efficiencies, achieving improvements in fuel burn and reductions in emissions, as well as contributing to improved airspace modernization across Europe. This is critical in the industry's continued path towards net zero and 4D trajectory-based operations.

Offered as a fully developed and certified capability by Airbus on the A320 and A330 series aircraft, Iris enables initial 4D trajectory-based operations to share trajectory and intent-based operational information. This enables airlines to avoid holding patterns, calculate the shortest available routes, cruise at optimum altitudes, and benefit from continuous climb and descent pathways. It also paves the way for multilink data link communications using both VDL2 and Iris SATCOM methods, which is critical to modernizing ATM. Iris is powered by Viasat's SwiftBroadband-Safety(SB-S) connectivity platform.

ITA Airways will operate Iris enabled flights on routes from Milan and Rome to destinations across Europe.

Joerg Eberhart, CEO and General Manager of ITA Airways, said "The introduction of Iris technology on our aircraft represents a significant step forward in enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"At ITA Airways, we are deeply committed to supporting the modernization of European airspace as part of the roadmap toward the Single European Sky, and to playing an active role in the advancement of Air Traffic Management. Through this partnership with Viasat, ESA, and ESSP, we will improve flight punctuality, optimize fuel consumption, and further reduce emissions.

"This initiative perfectly complements our ongoing fleet renewal programme, which already comprises 69% of new-generation aircraft - delivering greater value to our passengers and contributing to a more sustainable future for air travel in Italy and across Europe."

Joel Klooster, SVP, Flight Safety and Advanced Air Mobility at Viasat, said: "We're thrilled to see Iris taking to the skies on ITA Airways' flights across Europe. ITA has been committed to the goals of the Single European Skies initiative for a long time. It's been fantastic to work so closely with them, as well as our partners ESA and ESSP, to bring the benefits of Iris' next-generation technology to more flights and passengers across Europe. We look forward to seeing success with these flights: and to rolling out the programme across more routes and airlines soon."

Laurent Jaffart, Director of ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications, said: "With the addition of ITA Airways to the Iris service, another milestone has been achieved in supporting the European Commission's Single European Sky vision for an efficient and environmentally friendly European airspace. The adoption of Iris is a key space-based solution for European Air Traffic Management, which will - in turn - pave the way for global use. By supporting Iris through an ESA public-private partnership, we are delighted to combine our expertise with those of leading aviation actors across the continent and beyond it."

Charlotte Neyret, CEO at ESSP, said: "We are thrilled that ITA Airways is now using the Iris Service, marking a major step forward expanding operations across Europe. This is a strategic milestone that highlights the increasing pace of adoption and the growing relevance of Iris in European aviation. Having an additional leading European airline onboard strengthens the network, extends Iris usage across more airspace, and confirms the growing trust in the service's reliability and impact. It's a win that reflects both progress and potential, opening new doors for growth throughout the region."

In recent years, the Iris programme has been developing globally. The Iris SATCOM Global Solution will focus on the technologies and certification required to share the fuel, CO 2 , and congestion-saving benefits.

Iris is now ready to be assessed and expanded for use in other global regions such as Asia and the Americas. By 2028, Iris will be well placed to enable flight optimisation across the globe, making flights greener and more efficient.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is the Italian reference carrier. The Company is 59% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and 41% by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. ITA Airways operates both passenger and cargo air transport services, providing Italy with high-quality connectivity to international destinations, supporting tourism and foreign trade, as well as domestic connectivity within the country, also leveraging integrated mobility.

Through strong digitization of processes to ensure the best possible experience and personalized services, ITA Airways places customer service at the core of its strategy. This is combined with a commitment to sustainability, which encompasses environmental aspects (such as a young, technologically advanced fleet to reduce environmental impact), social aspects (a strong focus on its employees and the communities in which it operates), and governance aspects (integrating sustainability into internal strategies and processes).

For press information :

Pietro Caldaroni, Chief Communication Officer

Mail: media@ita-airways.com

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Commercial Services, Scott.Goryl@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

About ESSP

ESSP SAS (European Satellite Services Provider) is a company that provides space-based Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) services to different sectors, and in particular for aviation to enhance the safety and efficiency of the Air Traffic Management. ESSP is owned by 7 keys European ANSPs (Air Navigation Service Providers). As a multi-service CNS provider, ESSP operates complex space-based systems and delivers critical services under strict regulation conditions. ESSP, is a private company certified by EASA in Navigation and Communication satellite-based service provision.

Our mission is to boost the potential of space-based technologies in critical operations, offering safe and secure services for greener and more connected worlds. We enable satellite technologies to power today's transport solutions around the world, providing essential 24/7 services to air navigation service providers and airspace users. ESSP offers specific engineering expertise including performance and network management of the latest space-based technologies such as but not limited to:

GNSS for Navigation

Datalink for Communications

Technology in Surveillance



Learn more at www.essp-sas.euor follow us on LinkedIn, X, Blueskyor YouTube.

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organization, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia are Associate Members.

ESA has now established formal cooperation agreements with all Member States of the European Union that are not ESA members.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country.