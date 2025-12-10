



HONG KONG, Dec 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKGX 2025 IBF World Championships concluded with a grand finale at Queen Elizabeth Stadium on 5 December.The HKGX 2025 IBF World Championships concluded in a grand finale at Queen Elizabeth Stadium with France securing gold in Men's Team of 5-players Event and USA claiming gold in Women's Team of 5-players Event.Men's and Women's Team of 5-players Event Semi-Finals and Finals were conducted today in a best of three games Baker's Format which five players each bowl alternate frame in one single game. In the Men's Team of 5-players Event Finals, France captured gold medal by defeating Sweden (264-248, 257-228). The bronze medals were shared by Germany and Korea. The Women's Team of 5-players final featured a rematch of the 2025 IBF World Cup Women's Team Event Finals. USA attained Gold Medal beating Malaysia in three games (179-191, 200-159, 199-185). The bronze medals were shared by Japan and Korea.The All Events medals were awarded 'based on the sum of the finishing position in each event. The winner was the athlete with the least number of points based on finishing position in each event.' For Men's All Events, Sweden's James Blomgren attained Gold Medal, Korea's Ji Guen got Silver Medal and The Czech Republic's Lukas Jelinek claimed Bronze Medal. For Women's All Events, Finland's Essi Pakarinen captured Gold Medal, USA's Shannon Pluhowsky got Silver Medal and Singapore's Shayna Ng claimed Bronze Medal.Overall federation champion medals were also awarded 'based on the sum of finishing positions in each discipline.' For Men's Division, Sweden attained Gold Medal, Denmark took Silver and Korea got Bronze. For Women's Division, USA captured Gold Medal, Singapore got Silver and Malaysia achieved Bronze.Ms. Vivien Lau, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress wrapped up the successful Championships with a heartfelt message. 'Success of the Championships depends on how all the participants felt to them whether the Championships is successful or not. I will be happy if everyone felt the Championships is a success and they are happy to be here in Hong Kong. ' She thanked all the athletes and federations for taking part in the Championships. Without them, there would be no Championships.Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to the Major Sports Events Committee; Title Sponsor, the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX); Official Community Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Platinum Sponsor, Asiaray Media Group Limited; all other sponsors including First Asia Merchants Bullion Limited, UPWAY Group, Golday Financial Group Limited, Tak Fung International (HK) Limited, New Territories General Chamber of Commerce and Auspicious Bullion Limited; Official Partners Shun Hing Electronic Trading Company Limited, Joinmax (H.K.) Limited and all supporting organizations.The next edition of the IBF World Championships will be held in Korea in 2027.Source: IBF World ChampionshipsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.