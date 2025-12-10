Researchers in Germany have developed a DMSO-free fabrication process for tin-based perovskite solar cells that dramatically reduces ion density - over tenfold lower than in lead-based devices - leading to improved stability.A research team led by researchers from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) and the University of Potsdam in Germany has developed an alternative dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) process for tin-based perovskite solar cells, finding lower ion density compared to lead-based devices. "Our study is the first to compare ionic degradation pathways across different ...

