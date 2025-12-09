Anzeige
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 28, 2025, short interest in 3,453 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 14,879,370,342 shares compared with 14,632,128,542 shares in 3,414 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 14, 2025. The November short interest represents 2.22 days compared with 2.16 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,698 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,311,934,829 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 28, 2025, compared with 3,326,683,612 shares in 1,697 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 5,151 Nasdaq® securities totaled 18,191,305,171 shares at the November 28, 2025 settlement date, compared with 5,111 issues and 17,958,812,154 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.82 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.75 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com-

Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6814a1d3-8670-44ae-9909-dfb83b569c5a

NDAQO


