Coop Pank AS results for November 2025

Coop Pank's financial results in November 2025:

In November, the number of the bank's customers increased by 1,800 and number of active customers increased by 1,000. By the end of the month number of customers reached 225,800 and number of active customers reached 107,800. Over the year, customer base has grown by 10%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 24 million euros and reached 1.97 billion euros by the end of the month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 22 million euros and deposits of private customers increased by 11 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms decreased by 9 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 138 million euros, i.e. 8%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 28 million euros and reached 2.06 billion euros by the end of month. Business loans increased by 18 million euros and home loans increased by 9 million euros. Leasing portfolio increased by 1 million euros and consumer financing portfolio remained stable. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 365 million euros, i.e. 21%.

In November, the loan impairment cost was 0.1 million euros.

Compared to the first eleven months of last year, the bank's net income decreased by 4% and operating expenses increased by 2%.

In November, the bank earned net profit of 2.7 million euros. In the eleven months of the year, the bank has earned a net profit of 26.5 million euros, that is 12% less than in the same period last year.

In November, Coop Pank's return on equity was 14.3% and the cost-income ratio was 54%.



Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"In November, both the bank's loan and deposit portfolios showed solid growth. Deposits from business customers increased by 22 million euros, and deposits from private customers grew by 11 million euros. Business loans grew by 18 million euros in November, and home loans by 9 million euros.



We see that, thanks to the stabilized interest rate environment, the decline in interest income has come to a halt, which is expected to have a positive impact on the bank's profit margin. November's results were also significantly influenced by the successful resolution of a problematic loan customer case, which released provisions and resulted in extraordinary other income.



In November, the rating agency Moody's affirmed Coop Pank's rating at its current level with a positive outlook. The bank deposit rating remained at Baa2, with the outlook continuing to be positive. This indicates that Coop Pank remains a reliable bank with strong profitability, good capitalization, and a high-quality credit portfolio.



In November, Coop Pank earned a solid profit of 2.7 million euros, and over the eleven months, the bank has earned a total net profit of 26.5 million euros. The bank's return on equity in November was 14.3%, and the cost-to-income ratio was 54%."

More detailed financial reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 225,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

