The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to acquisitions and the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Directors Number of Shares Jean François van Boxmeer 7,800 Melissa Bethell 7,750 René Hooft Graafland 20,000 Other PDMRs Tim Gunning 15,800

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Jean François van Boxmeer 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Board Chair b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.8430



7,800



100,175.40 Aggregated 12.8430



7,800



100,175.40

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Melissa Bethell 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 9-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.4785



4,000



49,914.00 Aggregated 12.4785



4,000



49,914.00 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 10-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.371 3,750



46,391.25 Aggregated 12.371 3,750



46,391.25

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person René Hooft Graafland 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 9-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.50 20,000 250,000 Aggregated 12.50 20,000 250,000 1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.7375 15,000 191,062.96 Aggregated 12.7375 15,000 191,062.96 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 9-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.50 800 10,000 Aggregated 12.50 800 10,000

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Dorothee ter Kulve (Spouse of Peter ter Kulve) 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Spouse of Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Demerger Shares n/a 1,938 n/a Aggregated n/a 1,938 n/a

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.