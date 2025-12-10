Anzeige
WKN: A41NML | ISIN: NL0015002MS2
Tradegate
10.12.25 | 12:17
12,530 Euro
-0,76 % -0,096
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 11:58 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to acquisitions and the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

DirectorsNumber of Shares
Jean François van Boxmeer7,800
Melissa Bethell7,750
René Hooft Graafland20,000
Other PDMRs
Tim Gunning15,800

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personJean François van Boxmeer
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Board Chair
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.8430

7,800

100,175.40
Aggregated12.8430

7,800

100,175.40

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)

Name of natural personMelissa Bethell
2

Reason for the notification
a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.4785

4,000

49,914.00
Aggregated12.4785

4,000

49,914.00
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
10-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.3713,750

46,391.25
Aggregated12.3713,750

46,391.25

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personRené Hooft Graafland
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Non-Executive Director
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.5020,000250,000
Aggregated12.5020,000250,000
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 12.737515,000191,062.96
Aggregated 12.737515,000191,062.96
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 12.5080010,000
Aggregated 12.5080010,000

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personDorothee ter Kulve (Spouse of Peter ter Kulve)
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Spouse of Chief Executive Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSGBP
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Demerger Sharesn/a1,938n/a
Aggregatedn/a1,938n/a

Enquiries
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.