Church of Ambrosia: Donate Toys for Shrooms: Zide Door Joins Oakland's Mistah F.A.B.'s Toys for Joy

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Oakland's psychedelic Church of Ambrosia is trading sacraments for toys this holiday season. The Church is partnering with Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B.'s 21st annual Toys for Joy giveaway and food distribution on Dec. 23.

The psychedelic Church's "Shrooms for Toys" campaign offers an equal-value trade for those who donate new unwrapped toys at Zide Door. A donation of $30 worth of toys will be gifted with $30 worth of psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis, or DMT, which are sacraments used by the Church. Participants must be Church members to receive sacraments. The Church is waiving its membership fee for any new members who bring toys.

"Bring your toys and receipts to Zide Door, and we'll give you equal value in sacraments," said Church of Ambrosia Pastor Dave Hodges. "No limit on how much you can give."

"We have to be mindful that recent years have been extremely tough," said Mistah F.A.B. "We want to bring the holiday spirit to the neighborhood and help meet the need."

Bins for donating toys are also available at two downtown Oakland locations: Mistah F.A.B.'s Dope Era clothing store and his nightclub Dezi's Lounge. (See donation locations below.)

The DOPE ERA Turkey & Food Thanksgiving giveaway reflected significant year-over-year growth. "Eight hundred turkeys were distributed," Mistah F.A.B. said. "We had a line around the block."

"That's the kind of impact that drew us to this partnership," Pastor Hodges said. "Twenty-one years of Toys for Joy speaks for itself. We're proud to help keep it going in any way we can."

Mistah F.A.B. said he has witnessed increased hardships in recent years among residents trying to meet basic family needs. At the same time, some traditional financial backers of community support programs are facing their own struggles.

"Dave has come on strong as a partner in recent years and has become a welcome player in helping meet the need," Mistah F.A.B. said.

Event Details:

What: Toys for Joy giveaway and hot plates for those in need

When: Dec. 23, starting at noon (until toys are gone)

Where: Near the corner of 45th and Market streets, Oakland

Where to Donate Toys & Get Shrooms:

Zide Door , Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, 1216 10th Ave., Oakland, CA.

Ask about the Shrooms for Toys program. (Membership fee waived with toy donation.)

Where to Donate Toys (without Shrooms):

Dope Era Clothing Store, Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1764 Broadway, Oakland, CA

Dezi's Lounge, Open 5 p.m. to midnight daily, 1759 Broadway, Oakland, CA

About the Organizations:

Mistah F.A.B. is a rapper, speaker, and lifelong Oakland advocate known for his year-round efforts to support families in his community. Two decades of Toys for Joy have made him one of Oakland's most trusted voices for grassroots giving.

The Church of Ambrosia is a nondenominational, interfaith religious organization that supports safe access and use of all Entheogenic Plants. Its Oakland-based Zide Door location has more than 135,000 members, making it the nation's largest psychedelic church.

