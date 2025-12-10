Instawork Year in Flexible Labor 2025: Inland Markets Surge as Coastal Affordability Tightens

Raleigh-Durham's Flexible Labor Activity Soared 50%, Underscoring Inland Momentum as Affordability Gaps Deepened in High-Cost Markets Like San Francisco and Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Instawork today released The Year in Flexible Labor 2025, an annual view of the real-time labor dynamics that shaped local economies this year.

Based on millions of completed shifts across 150 markets, the real-time data shows affordability as the dominant force determining where businesses operate and where workers choose to earn. While major markets remained the busiest for total shifts, inland regions, particularly parts of North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee, saw the fastest acceleration in demand. This aligns with recent Census data showing that the fastest-growing U.S. metros were in Southern and inland markets.1

Logistics and manufacturing operations show a similar pattern. A 2025 study of 50 U.S. metro areas found that warehousing and distribution activity has increasingly re-concentrated in inland and mid-sized markets rather than coastal hubs, driven by land availability, operating costs, and proximity to regional supply chains.2 Instawork's flexible labor data captures this trend in real-time.

Key Insights From Instawork Year in Flexible Labor 2025

1. Affordability Increased Staffing Pressure

Several major markets continued to show the largest demand for flexible work, but affordability challenges intensified sharply in 2025:

San Francisco and Seattle recorded the widest wage-inflation gaps, with real wages falling further behind the cost of essential goods.3

That pressure coincided with population and cost trends in inland markets where wage growth held closer to inflation and operating costs remained more stable.

2. Inland Metros Drove the Fastest Shift Growth

As affordability tightened in coastal markets, inland regions captured the strongest gains in flexible labor activity, reflecting broader economic and population expansion in the South and Midwest. Raleigh-Durham led the way with a surge in flexible labor demand followed by Nashville, New York, Columbus, and Dallas.

Instawork Year of Flexible Work 2025: The Inland Surge

Inland Metros Drove the Fastest Shift Growth

3. Core Operational Roles and Midweek Demand Held Steady

General labor, warehouse work, back-of-house kitchen roles, and event staffing were in the highest demand throughout 2025, with businesses leaning on flexible staffing to manage an uncertain business environment.

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Tuesdays (in that order) remained the busiest shift days, giving workers predictable midweek opportunities, while maintaining schedule and income flexibility.

4. Wage Movement by Occupation

Role-level wage trends varied, reflecting local cost pressures and staffing needs. Merchandisers saw the strongest wage growth, followed by brand ambassadors, security personnel, and entry-level warehouse workers. Hotel housekeepers, food service workers, and forklift drivers experienced slight declines.

Instawork Year in Flexible Labor 2025: Wage Growth by Occupation

Wage Movement by Occupation

2025 Totals at a Glance

Top 5 most requested roles:

General Labor, Warehouse Associate, Line Cook, Event Server, Dishwasher

Fastest-growing markets:

Raleigh-Durham, Nashville, New York, Columbus, Dallas

Peak shift days:

Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday (in order)

Average fill rate: 95%

Stat of the Year

Raleigh-Durham's 50% shift growth and North Carolina's broader population gains reflect a structural rise in inland economic activity, consistent with population and supply chain operations growth.1 2

Signals for 2026

Inland momentum will grow as businesses seek more predictable and lower-cost markets.

Wages and role demand will continue to vary as businesses respond to global economic uncertainty and cost pressures, which impact staffing needs.

Flexible staffing will continue serving as an affordability hedge, allowing operators to match labor to demand in real-time.

Major markets with improving wage-inflation alignment (e.g., New York, Atlanta) may become more attractive for logistics and hospitality expansion.

1. U.S. Census Bureau, "Metro Area Trends" (2025) and "Vintage 2024 Population Estimates", showing growth in 88% of U.S. metros and fastest growth concentrated in Southern/inland cities.

2. ScienceDirect (2025), "Re-concentration of logistics activities across 50 U.S. metros," documenting the inland/mid-sized shift in warehousing and distribution activity.

3. Instawork's Quarterly Wage Index, December 2025

About Instawork

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered marketplace for hourly labor, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than nine million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors such as Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

SOURCE: Instawork

Related Images

Instawork Year of Flexible Work 2025: The Inland Surge

Inland Metros Drove the Fastest Shift Growth

Instawork Year in Flexible Labor 2025: Wage Growth by Occupation

Wage Movement by Occupation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-year-in-flexible-labor-2025-inland-markets-surge-as-co-1116206