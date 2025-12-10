The new floating PV structure removes traditional maintenance walkways between module rows to enable more solar modules to be installed per hectare. Ciel & Terre has also developed a motorized trolley system capable of rolling over the structure.French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre has unveiled its new floating solar system, WattRack. Designed to build high-power floating solar plants, WattRack is a semi-rigid system that removes traditional maintenance walkways between module rows via a compact design that enables the installation of more solar modules, offering a density of up to 2.2 MW/hectare. ...

