Sunwafe says it has formally applied to reserve land in Asturias, Spain, for a 20 GW silicon wafer and ingot factory backed by Chinese capital, EIT InnoEnergy, and a €200 million ($232.6 million) Spanish government grant.From pv magazine Spain Sunwafe submitted a formal application to reserve land in the Asturias Industrial Logistics Activities Zone (Zalia) for a silicon ingot and wafer production facility. The company plans to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030. The government of the Spanish region of Asturias said last week that Sunwafe's application was formally registered in accordance with the ...

