Everli Global Inc, a Palella Holdings Company, signed a Business Combination Agreement with Melar Acquisition Group I in Q3 2025.

Everli S.p.A., Italy's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping, today announced that it has secured a $10 million loan facility as per the Business Combination Agreement with Melar Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:MACI), marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates toward its expected public debut in the first quarter of 2026.

The financing provides additional growth capital to support Everli's continued expansion across Italy, investments in technology, and strengthening of retailer partnerships. This strategic infusion underscores the SPAC's confidence in Everli's business model, operational execution, and long-term vision.

"Our business continues to show strong momentum, with growing order volumes, improving unit economics, and increasing demand from both retailers and consumers. This financing positions us well for the next stage of our journey," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Everli Global, Inc.

Everli continues to experience robust growth driven by expanding market share in core geographies, increasing basket sizes, and enhanced product assortment. The company remains focused on operational efficiency, platform innovation, and expanding strategic collaborations with leading retailers across Europe.

About Everli Global Inc.

Everli S.p.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everli Global Inc. Founded in 2014, Everli is Italy's leading home-delivery grocery marketplace. The company's mission is to bring greater peace of mind to people by removing the complexity from the grocery experience. By eliminating queues, parking hassles, and heavy bags, Everli allows customers to focus solely on the enjoyable part of shopping-wherever they are.

With a broad network of partnerships across major supermarket chains and specialty stores, as well as exclusive offers on top brands, Everli provides an innovative, simple, and secure shopping experience. In addition, the company offers data-analytics and market-research services to leading FMCG companies and large-scale retailers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the parties and the Proposed Transactions. Melar's and/or Everli's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. When this press release uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.

