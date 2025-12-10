Reveals patterns behind every consumer interaction and conversation across apps, websites, and AI agents, uncovering growth opportunities, friction, inefficiencies, and confusion in experience to drive predictable outcomes

Conviva, the platform that connects experience and engagement patterns to outcomes across digital products and AI agents, today announced major innovations to its Digital Product Insightsoffering that reimagines how product, marketing, and AI teams see and improve experiences and outcomes in the Agentic era. The release introduces the industry's first solution for natively measuring and analyzing consumer interactions and conversations spanning apps, websites, and AI agents, delivered through four new capabilities.

Enhanced Conviva Digital Product Insights reveals the patterns behind every consumer interaction and conversation across apps, websites, and AI agents, uncovering growth opportunities, friction, inefficiencies, and confusion in experience to drive predictable outcomes

Pattern Analytics replaces static, prebuilt funnels and journeys by automatically discovering real consumer experience patterns from every session, tying them to outcomes such as purchases, bookings, and resolved support requests, and grouping them into cohorts for deeper analysis.

replaces static, prebuilt funnels and journeys by automatically discovering real consumer experience patterns from every session, tying them to outcomes such as purchases, bookings, and resolved support requests, and grouping them into cohorts for deeper analysis. Predictive Intelligence continuously examines customer segments, marketing campaigns, feature usage, devices, performance, and all other facets influencing experience to pinpoint the strongest outcome drivers and turn them into prioritized actions.

continuously examines customer segments, marketing campaigns, feature usage, devices, performance, and all other facets influencing experience to pinpoint the strongest outcome drivers and turn them into prioritized actions. Cohort Replay replaces single-session replays by surfacing representative replays reflecting cohorts that share behavioral and technical attributes, allowing teams to visually validate behavioral patterns, pinpoint friction, and understand the context behind outcomes.

replaces single-session replays by surfacing representative replays reflecting cohorts that share behavioral and technical attributes, allowing teams to visually validate behavioral patterns, pinpoint friction, and understand the context behind outcomes. Nexa, a natural-language interface into the Conviva platform, lets anyone ask questions to create dashboards or explore behavioral patterns, drivers, and opportunities in real time.

Digital Product Insights provides a unified, end-to-end view of the consumer experience patterns across digital products and AI agents that signals delight, confusion, or fatigue. It delivers objective, consumer-perspective intelligence that pinpoints growth opportunities and sources of friction, prioritizes actions by business impact, and enables a more predictable, outcome-driven digital business.

These innovations build on Conviva's recent recognition as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, and we believe, equip teams with the intelligence they need to thrive in the Agentic era.

"As AI agents become central to digital experiences, reliability and outcomes matter more than ever. Conviva provides an additional lens into how consumers move through our website and agent interactions, helping us deepen our understanding of emerging patterns." - Joe Inzerillo, EVP Chief Digital Officer, Salesforce

"Our ambition is to reinvent how people shop through experiences that feel personal and seamless. To do that well, we need analytics that don't just measure what happens but reveal the behavioral and technical reasons why, helping us remove friction, optimize performance, and create more effortless journeys. Conviva's approach to experience insights aligns with that vision and is helping us lay the foundation for what's next." Stuart Brown, Head of E-Commerce at Virgin Wines

Traditional analytics solutions mirror an imagined journey: they show drop-offs, not drivers, and they break down with AI agents, where conversations are dynamic and non-deterministic. Digital Product Insights starts with examining how people actually behave. It learns patterns from real sessions and conversations, adapts as behavior changes, and links each pattern to milestones that matter-add-to-cart, checkout, booking, payment, or resolution. Teams can analyze by cohort, then zoom in-for example, from 'add-to-cart to checkout', 'checkout-start to payment', or 'agent engaged to request resolved'-to see the precise steps, delays, or confusion that affect results. Instead of more dashboards or one-off session replays, Digital Product Insights delivers a ranked, quantified list of where to act and why. Powered by the Conviva platform's stateful analytics and explainable AI, it surfaces intent, preferences, frustration cues, and inefficiencies unique to each product or agent, and prioritizes what to optimize or amplify-enabling faster decisions, fewer blind spots, and predictable gains in growth, reliability, and satisfaction.

Product teams can pinpoint behavioral patterns behind conversion, verify which releases and experiments move the needle, and prioritize improvements with predictable business impact.

can pinpoint behavioral patterns behind conversion, verify which releases and experiments move the needle, and prioritize improvements with predictable business impact. Marketing teams can see how audiences from every campaign or channel behave once they arrive, surface high-value segments they wouldn't otherwise see, and optimize spend to maximize conversion.

can see how audiences from every campaign or channel behave once they arrive, surface high-value segments they wouldn't otherwise see, and optimize spend to maximize conversion. AI agent teamscan tie satisfaction to efficient conversations, concrete outcomes, and attributes where the agent helps or hurts-and use cross-channel patterns (spanning apps, sites, and agents) to guide design and tune agents based on real consumer intent, behaviors, and outcomes-then continuously sharpen prompts and tools to lift resolution, trust, and retention.

"Static funnels are dead. Predictable customer journeys are an illusion," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. "With Conviva Digital Product Insights, enterprises can see and respond to the real-time patterns that define every customer interaction. This is the foundation of modern digital business, where experience, intelligence, and action are continuous, connected, and outcome-driven. It's how companies will grow, build trust, and stay relevant in the Agentic era. This isn't analytics as usual. It is analytics built for what's next."

The enhanced Conviva Digital Product Insights is in public beta today and will become generally available within 90 days. To learn more, sign up for a demo or visit the Conviva blog

