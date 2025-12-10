Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEATOM Technologies Oy: Finnish Nuclear Ship Startup SEATOM Selected for NATO's Accelerator Programme

PORVOO, Finland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEATOM (seatomtech.com) today announced its selection in the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme Cohort.

SEATOM Technologies is building nuclear propulsion systems for dual-use and the maritime industry.

SEATOM's solution, an affordable modular micro nuclear reactor system for marine and extreme environments, was chosen under NATO DIANA's Operations in Extreme Environments Challenge program, reflecting the company's commitment to developing dual-use technologies for critical defence and security challenges especially in harsh environments like the Arctic.

Over the next six months, SEATOM will participate in DIANA's Core Programme, working with the DualTech Accelerator in Turin, Italy and engaging with DIANA's extensive network of experts, mentors, and test centres across the Alliance. The programme provides access to world-class testing infrastructure, defence market expertise, and direct engagement with NATO end-users.

"This is the right time for nuclear, as national and international regulations are being reformed and public perception now favors maritime nuclear more than any other viable option out there", said Roope Marttila, cofounder & co-CEO

As part of the programme, SEATOM will receive an initial €100,000 in contractual funding, with potential access to additional funding for testing, evaluation, validation and verification (TEVV) activities. The company will also have opportunities to participate in operational experiments and exercises alongside Allied forces.

The DIANA Challenge Programme serves as a pathway for emerging technology innovators enter the defence and security sector across NATO's 32 member nations. Through the programme, SEATOM will deepen its technological readiness and strengthen its defence and dual-use offering.

SEATOM joins a cohort of innovative companies working on cutting-edge solutions in areas critical to Western defence and security. The programme kicks off on January 19, 2026, with an International Demo Day in Paris in June 2026. For more information about the 2026 NATO DIANA cohort, visit: https://www.diana.nato.int/about-diana/2026-cohort-of-companies.html

About SEATOM
SEATOM is a Finland-headquartered startup building civilian / dual-use nuclear propulsion systems for the maritime industry.

Media Contact:
Apoorva Prasad, SEATOM Advisor & Communications Director.
Email: comms@seatomtech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842550/SEATOM_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842500/Seatom_Logo.jpg

SEATOM Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finnish-nuclear-ship-startup-seatom-selected-for-natos-accelerator-programme-302637798.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.