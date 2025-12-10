Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
10.12.25 | 08:01
2,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 12:42 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 October 2025 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

3.6

8.1

17.2

11.5

22.1

78.3

Share price

2.3

8.6

17.7

20.9

26.4

86.4

Russell 1000 Value Index

2.9

6.0

15.1

8.8

27.7

91.8

Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)*

2.9

5.9

15.0

8.4

26.5

88.7

*The Company's performance reference index (the Russell 1000 Value Index) may be calculated on either a gross or a net return basis. Net return (NR) indices calculate the reinvestment of dividends net of withholding taxes using the tax rates applicable to non-resident institutional investors and hence give a lower total return than indices where calculations are done on a gross basis. As the Company is subject to the same withholding tax rates for the countries in which it invests, the NR basis is felt to be the most accurate, appropriate, consistent and fair comparison of performance returns for the Company.

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

229.00p

Net asset value - cum income:

229.56p

Share price:

218.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

5.0%

Net yield 1 :

5.4%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£129.5m

Net cash:

0.2%

Ordinary shares in issue 2 :

56,412,138

Ongoing charges 3 :

1.06%

1 Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 01 April 2025, one quarterly dividend of 3.03p per share declared on 15 May 2025, one quarterly dividend of 3.23p per share declared on 07 August 2025 and one quarterly dividend of 3.44p per share declared on 03 November 2025 for the year ending 31 October 2025 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 October 2025.

² Excluding 38,949,167 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials

21.5

Industrials

14.7

Information Technology

14.4

Health Care

13.1

Consumer Discretionary

9.2

Communication Services

6.4

Consumer Staples

6.3

Energy

4.3

Materials

3.5

Utilities

3.2

Real Estate

2.8

Net Current Assets

0.6

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

99.4

Net Current Assets

0.6

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Alphabet

United States

4.0

Amazon

United States

3.4

JPMorgan Chase

United States

3.1

Berkshire Hathaway

United States

2.7

Walmart

United States

2.5

Bank of America

United States

2.4

Morgan Stanley

United States

1.9

Johnson & Johnson

United States

1.9

Meta

United States

1.8

Charles Schwab

United States

1.7

Travis Cooke and Muzo Kayacan, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the month ended 31 October 2025, the Company had a strong month with the NAV rising by 3.6% in Sterling terms, outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.7% (Net Total Return). This continued the recent run of positive relative performance.

In October 2025, U.S. equities gained across the board. October was a volatile month with an early sell off across risk assets followed by controlled recovery into the end of the month. Value within large cap generally performed fairly flat with a tail off in performance towards the end of the month.

From a sector perspective, the Company was positioned on the correct side again of the technology trade with a modest overweight exposure to Information Technology contributing a quarter of the outperformance. Stock selection within Information Technology, Industrials and Health Care were the other substantial contributions.

In terms of asset contributions to performance, Cardinal Health was the most effective with the portfolio capturing its 20% rally. Aggregate machine learning models were overweight the stock, alongside signals looking at AI utilisation, retail activity on Trading 212 and veteran hiring amongst others.

Overweight exposure to Regeneron proved effective, as did to Micron, Lam Research and Amazon. Conversely, overweight exposure to Meta and underweight exposure to AMD proved less effective. Meta struggled dropping by over 12% in October 2025 as concerns over increasing AI capex grew stronger post earnings 1 .

Signal wise, we saw contributions to performance coming from a variety of places. Timing models both of momentum and industry/style factors performed well as did company linkages (which identify related companies across sectors). Fundamentals like R&D to Total Assets also did well but generally performance was mixed across quality signals. As an example, one signal predicting sales growth performed more poorly.

1 https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/why-meta-platforms-stock-fell-12-october

Source: BlackRock.

10 December 2025

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/braion the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.