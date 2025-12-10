FBC Holding, Inc. Acquires Mushroom Madness to Accelerate Entry Into Explosive Mushroom Wellness Market

With the global functional mushroom industry projected to surge past $22.3 billion by 2030, fueled by a 9.3%+ CAGR, FBCD's strategic acquisition positions the company at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing wellness sectors in America - especially as Oregon leads the nation in legalized therapeutic mushroom innovation.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCID:FBCD) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Mushroom Madness, a rapidly expanding wellness brand specializing in vegan, adaptogen-infused mushroom formulations. The acquisition was completed through a stock-based transaction, allowing both organizations to align long-term value and accelerate market growth together.

This acquisition marks a pivotal advancement in FBCD's expansion into high-growth consumer wellness markets that are seeing unprecedented demand from health-driven consumers, athletes, creatives, and professionals striving for natural performance solutions. Building on this momentum, the company is actively evaluating strategic entry into the psychedelic mushroom sector, a market widely projected to become one of the most transformative wellness categories of the decade.

Mushroom Madness, located online at http://mushroommadness.shop , produces a full suite of vegan, premium-grade, adaptogenic mushroom products designed for daily energy, cognitive focus, stress relief, and immune support. Every product is formulated with high-quality natural ingredients, aligning with FBCD's broader mission of delivering science-backed wellness solutions with mass-market potential.

A Perfect Match in a Booming Legal Landscape

FBCD's expansion into mushrooms is particularly strategic given that the company is incorporated in Oregon - one of the nation's only states where therapeutic mushrooms have been legalized and regulated. This regulatory foundation provides a powerful runway for product innovation, wholesale licensing, clinical collaborations, and potentially even experiential wellness offerings as state-level frameworks evolve.

Industry analysts expect legal and functional mushroom categories combined to exceed:

$34+ billion in annual global revenue by 2033

A projected U.S. market share increase of 400% from 2025-2030

A surge in consumer demand for nootropics and adaptogens, rising 14% annually

This acquisition situates FBCD at the center of a market experiencing exponential growth with low competition and massive runway.

CEO Statement

"Acquiring Mushroom Madness is a transformational moment for FBCD," said CEO Lisa Nelson. "The mushroom wellness category is not only expanding rapidly, but it aligns perfectly with consumer demand for clean, vegan, plant-powered products. With Oregon leading the nation in therapeutic innovation, we are now positioned to develop revenue streams that most companies in our space cannot touch. This acquisition accelerates our mission and opens the door to something much bigger than supplements-it opens the door to an entirely new era for FBCD."

New Revenue Opportunities Ahead

The acquisition opens a robust set of avenues for immediate and long-term monetization, including:

Retail & wholesale distribution into wellness stores, gyms, spas, coffee shops, and health boutiques

Subscription-based recurring revenue models (a core driver in consumer wellness valuations)

Co-branded product collaborations within FBCD's expanding brand ecosystem

Future therapeutic applications made possible through Oregon's regulatory framework

National online expansion leveraging FBCD's strong digital marketing infrastructure

FBCD also plans to scale Mushroom Madness' manufacturing volume, launch new SKUs, and strategically target the booming adaptogen space with competitive pricing, advanced formulations, and high-margin product lines.

About Mushroom Madness

Mushroom Madness produces premium functional mushroom supplements using only vegan, cruelty-free, high-quality adaptogens aimed at improving mental clarity, reducing stress, boosting natural energy, and supporting immune health. Products are available at http://mushroommadness.shop .

About FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD)

FBC Holding, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on developing consumer brands, wellness products, and high-growth retail concepts. With strategic positioning in Oregon and operational presence in Arizona, the company is expanding rapidly across multiple emerging markets including wellness, adaptogens, supplements, and consumer lifestyle products.

