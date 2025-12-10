Signal Advance, Inc.: Signal Advance Converts Rare 3-month U.S. Patent Victory for Analog Guard into Rapidly Expanding Global IP Portfolio - As Quantum Threats Escalate Amid Large-Scale Collaborations

ROSHARON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTCID: SIGL) today highlighted its Analog Guard physics-based post-quantum encryption platform following a fast-track U.S. patent allowance, solidifying the company at the forefront of defenses against emerging quantum-era and AI-enabled cyber threats.

The urgency for post-quantum encryption and quantum-era security continues to accelerate - a reality underscored by recent joint announcements from leading global technology companies outlining plans to build the foundation for networked distributed quantum computing as early as the 2030s. These collaborations aim to combine next-generation quantum processors with advanced quantum networking infrastructure, with a goal of connecting large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of running computations across tens to hundreds of thousands of qubits. Such networks could enable trillions of quantum gates, dramatically expanding quantum capabilities and heightening risks to today's digital encryption.

Quantum networking breakthroughs and large-scale collaborations are compressing timelines, making "harvest now, decrypt later" a present danger, and demanding innovative, physics-rooted defenses. Analog Guard's nonlinear analog approach uniquely sidesteps computational vulnerabilities, offering forward-compatible resilience for the 2030's quantum era by embedding protection directly into the nonlinear physics of analog signals - resilience that purely computational methods cannot match.

The Company has already filed:

A U.S. continuation application to broaden and harden claims around the core Analog Guard mechanism - the timing-synchronized, analog-key-modulated dynamic carrier mixed with the message signal. A U.S. continuation-in-part (CIP) application that captures newer proprietary circuit embodiments, multi-channel encryption paths, and complete end-to-end analog-domain workflows developed since the parent case. Parallel national-phase patent applications in China, Germany, and India - strategic jurisdictions for semiconductor manufacturing, defense systems, critical infrastructure, and high-volume OEM/ODM integration.

"A 3-month Track One allowance is extraordinarily rare and carries real weight with examiners, investors, and potential strategic partners," said Dr. Chris M. Hymel, Founder and CEO of Signal Advance. "This first patent wasn't the finish line - it was the starting gun. We immediately moved to ring-fence the core invention, pull in the latest product-ready embodiments, and extend protection into the world's most important markets. That is exactly the IP progression pattern that licensees, joint-venture partners, and acquirers look for - especially as breakthroughs in large-scale quantum networking initiative remind us that the clock is ticking on quantum vulnerabilities."

The global cybersecurity market is forecast to grow from $193.73 billion in 2024 to $562.72 billion by 2032 (Fortune Business Insights, June 2025), with post-quantum and AI-resilient solutions commanding increasing urgency and premium valuation. Analog Guard is believed to be the only publicly traded pure-play platform that protects data through nonlinear analog physics rather than purely computational methods.

About Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC: SIGL) Signal Advance, Inc. develops proprietary technologies at the intersection of analog signal processing, physics-based cybersecurity, and temporal signal management. Its flagship Analog Guard platform is designed to deliver AI- and quantum-resilient encryption for secure communications, data-at-rest, and critical-infrastructure applications.

