London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Digital Science today announced the first of its next-generation AI capabilities in Overleaf, the leading collaborative cloud-based writing and editing platform for LaTeX.

The new AI assistant - initially available in a closed beta to Overleaf Labs users - fully integrates the capabilities of multiple Digital Science products directly within the Overleaf editor, to provide specialized agents and AI capabilities made for researchers.

Overleaf Labs users who choose to explore the new features are asked to provide feedback to help shape future development, in line with Digital Science's responsible development of AI features.

This release marks Digital Science's next development phase of AI-based solutions, bringing together major capabilities in one dedicated, context-aware AI panel within Overleaf: a research-focused writing assistant, and a first-of-its-kind citation reviewer powered by Dimensions, the world's largest interconnected global research database with more than 160 million research articles, pre-prints, books, chapters, conference proceedings and seminars.

A research-ready writing assistant, built for LaTeX

Unlike generic AI tools, Overleaf's new assistant is deeply aware of both the document and its LaTeX structure. It helps users move from idea to polished output with far less friction:

LaTeX-aware writing and code generation: Create or refine tables, figures, equations, and other LaTeX elements using natural prompts-without juggling syntax.

Create or refine tables, figures, equations, and other LaTeX elements using natural prompts-without juggling syntax. Contextual explanations and troubleshooting: Get clear, immediate guidance on LaTeX errors or confusing commands, right when and where it is needed.

Get clear, immediate guidance on LaTeX errors or confusing commands, right when and where it is needed. Seamless in-editor workflow: Because the assistant works within the Overleaf project, every suggestion fits the document's structure and version history-no copying, pasting, or switching tools.

Integrated citation reviewer: helping researchers produce publisher-ready manuscripts

The new citation reviewer is designed to support one of the most time-intensive parts of academic writing: ensuring that every claim is properly supported before submission. Acting almost like an early, automated layer of peer review, it helps authors catch missing citations and strengthen the integrity of their work.

Identifies where citations may be missing: The reviewer scans the user's Overleaf project to highlight statements that may require a reference, helping authors ensure their manuscript meets the expectations of reviewers and publishers.

The reviewer scans the user's Overleaf project to highlight statements that may require a reference, helping authors ensure their manuscript meets the expectations of reviewers and publishers. Suggests appropriate references using Dimensions: Powered by Digital Science's Dimensions-the world's largest linked research database-the citation reviewer uses a specially developed algorithm to suggest relevant, high-quality references that align with the surrounding text.

Powered by Digital Science's Dimensions-the world's largest linked research database-the citation reviewer uses a specially developed algorithm to suggest relevant, high-quality references that align with the surrounding text. Inserts citations effortlessly: With a single click, authors can add both the in-text citation and the correct bibliography entry, ensuring consistency and accuracy throughout the manuscript.

"Digital Science has always pioneered responsible AI solutions with the needs of the research community in mind," said Digital Science CEO Dr Daniel Hook. "We have had a vision to introduce this functionality and have been working in this direction for some years, but this is the first time that we think the technology is satisfying enough for a user to have a really good experience. Overleaf, with its community of over 20 million users, was the natural choice to see if we're right! We know that whether someone is a novice or expert at LaTeX, these new features will allow them to spend more time on research and innovation, rather than on time-intensive tasks."

By combining advanced AI capabilities with Overleaf's intuitive editor, the new assistant helps researchers spend less time coding and troubleshooting and more time producing high-quality work.

Discover more at Overleaf Labs

About Overleaf

Overleaf is the market-leading scientific and technical writing platform from Digital Science. It's a LaTeX editor that's easy enough for beginners and powerful enough for experts. Loved by over 20 million users, it's trusted by top research institutions and Fortune 500 companies around the world. Users can collaborate easily with colleagues, track changes in real-time, write in LaTeX code or a visual editor, and work in the cloud or on-premises. With Overleaf, anyone can write smarter-creating complex, beautifully formatted documents with ease. Visit overleaf.com and follow Overleaf on X, or on LinkedIn.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

